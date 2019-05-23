PSA: You Can Save Over $250 on a Casper Mattress from Amazon — Today Only

With Memorial Day next week, tons of sales and deals all across the internet are kicking off. From the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale to Amazon slashing prices on some of its best-selling home goods (that customer favorite vacuum is still 50 percent off!), you might be feeling a little overwhelmed deciding what exactly to shop. The good news is, with prices so low, you can allow yourself to splurge just a little — especially when it comes to this major deal. The Casper Foam Mattress is over $250 off on Amazon, meaning you can grab one of the most raved about mattresses for just over $700 (or 25 percent off). There’s just one catch: The sale is happening today only, so you’ll have to act fast.

This Casper foam mattress is the brand’s most popular design — it boasts over 16,000 reviews on the company’s site for its “just right” feel. Its firmness level is soft enough to be incredibly comfy and relieve pressure points, but firm enough to support your back and hips. That’s thanks to softer foam on the top part of the mattress under your shoulders, and firmer foam towards the core of your body. The mattress is made with four layers of foam and “open-cell hypoallergenic latex ” that lets extra hot air out in order to keep you cool.

Buy It! Casper Sleep Foam Mattress, Queen, $737.56 (orig. $995); amazon.com

Shoppers say the mattress expands to full size quickly after taking it out of the box, and love how comfortable, supportive, and high-quality it is for the price point, especially compared to other higher-end mattresses.

“I’ve been on the hunt for a comfortable and affordable memory foam mattress since I slept on a similar mattress (a more expensive brand) for a few nights a while back. I realized that my general lack of sleep and neck soreness stemmed from my old school spring/pillow top mattress (along with nightmares of squeaking springs that sounded as though they were in physical agony as I climbed in and out of bed),” wrote one customer. “Unable to afford a $4,000 mattress, I started to peruse reviews of more affordable options and eventually decided on the Casper. It arrived promptly and in perfect condition. I allowed a full night for it to ‘expand’ before beginning to sleep on it. I’ve never slept better!”

You can get a Casper mattress on sale in all sizes from twin to California king, and choose between a 10-inch or 12-inch height. Not to mention, tons of Casper sheet sets are also on sale up to 50 percent off and starting as low as $69. Whether it’s about that time to change your mattress or you’ve been waiting for a Casper to go on sale, today’s your chance to save big!