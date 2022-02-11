The 6 Best Deals from Casper's Presidents Day Sale, Including Nearly $600 Off Best-Selling Mattresses

If you've ever had the pleasure of laying on a Casper mattress, you can guess how your dog's going to feel when they crawl into this luxurious bed. It's made with the same two layers of foam that the mattresses are built with, and there's a bit of excess material in the center that Casper says mimics loose ground for dogs who like to dig in a bit before they lay down. The nylon-poly blend cover is removable and machine-washable, and the bed comes in three colors and sizes to suit pooches of most breeds and weights.