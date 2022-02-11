The 6 Best Deals from Casper's Presidents Day Sale, Including Nearly $600 Off Best-Selling Mattresses
We're more than a month into the new year, and now that we're finally starting to feel settled, we're taking a look around our homes and seeing that there are a few things in our bedrooms specifically that need an upgrade. For some, it might be a big investment piece like a brand new mattress for their beds and, for others, it might just be a fresh set of sheets or even a bed for their dog.
Luckily for us, Casper just launched a sale on all of those things, plus everything else across its site. That's right, the mattress and all-things-sleep brand is currently hosting a major sale — something it hardly ever does. With discounts on literally everything, we took the time to peruse its site to curate a list of soft, cozy, sleep-inducing products that Casper shoppers love the most. Take a look at our six favorites, below.
6 Best Deals from Casper's Sitewide Sale
- Casper Silk Pillowcase + Sleep Mask Set, $59.50 (orig. $119)
- Casper Dog Bed, $125.10–$224.10 with code PRESDAY22 (orig. $139–$249)
- Casper Flannel Sheet Set + Duvet Cover, $104–$154 (orig. $208–$308)
- Casper Original Mattress, $805.50–$1,525.50 with code PRESDAY22 (orig. $895–$1,695)
- Casper Hybrid Pillow, $89.10–$116.10 with code PRESDAY22 (orig. $99–$129)
- Casper Down Alternative Duvet, $125.30–$206.10 (orig. $179–$229)
Buy It! Casper Dog Bed, $125.10–$224.10 with code PRESDAY22 (orig. $139–$249); casper.com
If you've ever had the pleasure of laying on a Casper mattress, you can guess how your dog's going to feel when they crawl into this luxurious bed. It's made with the same two layers of foam that the mattresses are built with, and there's a bit of excess material in the center that Casper says mimics loose ground for dogs who like to dig in a bit before they lay down. The nylon-poly blend cover is removable and machine-washable, and the bed comes in three colors and sizes to suit pooches of most breeds and weights.
Buy It! Casper Silk Pillowcase + Sleep Mask Set, $59.50 (orig. $119); casper.com
Another standout item on this list doesn't require a discount code because it's sneakily half off already. This all-silk bundle features a pillowcase and matching sleep mask for what's sure to be the start of a very luxurious night. The 100 percent mulberry silk pieces will protect your hair and skin from friction damage as you sleep, according to Casper. The set comes in three colors to suit a variety of bedroom aesthetics, too.
No matter what catches your eye (or REM-cycle) during Casper's big sale, be sure to move on it quickly as this sale won't last long. And don't forget to add code PRESDAY22 at checkout to take advantage of select discounts.
Buy It! Casper Original Mattress, $805.50–$1,525.50 with code PRESDAY22 (orig. $895–$1,695); casper.com
Buy It! Casper Flannel Sheet Set + Duvet Cover, $104–$154 (orig. $208–$308); casper.com