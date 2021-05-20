Run, Don’t Walk! Nearly Every Single Casper Mattress Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Casper's most reviewed bed on Amazon, its Element mattress, is now just $535. The foam mattress has earned a near-perfect rating from nearly 2,500 people. Shoppers love this one for its affordable price point, supportive feel, and its cooling, breathable memory foam which doesn't trap heat and keeps them comfortable throughout the night. "I am really impressed with the cooling feature of this mattress, and that is my favorite part since I normally sleep hot," one wrote. "This mattress sleeps cool and is super comfy. I wake up feeling refreshed and really like it."