Run, Don’t Walk! Nearly Every Single Casper Mattress Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Memorial Day weekend tends to be one of the most popular times of the year to shop for a new mattress, but we have some good news: You can beat the rush this year with these early Amazon deals.
Nearly every Casper mattress is discounted right now at Amazon. While these markdowns last, shoppers can get some of the brand's most popular foam and hybrid styles — each known for their convenient bed-in-a-box delivery and comfortable feel — for hundreds off.
Amazon's Casper Mattress Sale:
- Casper Sleep Element Mattress (Queen), $535 (orig. $595)
- Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress (Queen), $930, (orig. $1,095)
- Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress (Queen), $1,100 (orig. $1,295)
- Casper Sleep Nova Foam Mattress (Queen), $1,610 (orig. $1,795)
- Casper Sleep Nova Hybrid Mattress (Queen), $1,780 (orig. $1,995)
- Casper Sleep Snug Mattress (Full), $382.10 (orig. $420.78)
Among the many discounted mattresses are options to suit every type of sleeper and budget, including the brand's most affordable under-$400 Snug mattress and its dreamy ergonomic Nova Hybrid bed, which shoppers say is "worth the price." Savings are as steep as 15 percent, which beats last year's promotion and puts these popular mattresses at some of the best prices you'll see all year.
Casper's most reviewed bed on Amazon, its Element mattress, is now just $535. The foam mattress has earned a near-perfect rating from nearly 2,500 people. Shoppers love this one for its affordable price point, supportive feel, and its cooling, breathable memory foam which doesn't trap heat and keeps them comfortable throughout the night. "I am really impressed with the cooling feature of this mattress, and that is my favorite part since I normally sleep hot," one wrote. "This mattress sleeps cool and is super comfy. I wake up feeling refreshed and really like it."
And just like all of Casper's bed-in-a-box mattresses, it ships directly to your door in convenient, easy-to-move packaging. Plus, it comes with a free 100-night trial that ensures you'll get a full refund if you don't love it.
There are more popular items from the brand on sale at Amazon, like fluffy pillows, dog beds, and plush bedding. Get your Memorial Day weekend shopping started now by heading to the Casper Amazon store or browsing our curated list, below.
