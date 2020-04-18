Casper Just Slashed the Prices on All of Its Best-Selling Mattresses and Bedding

Image zoom Casper

If spending all this extra time at home because of social distancing has you dreaming about a new mattress, you’re in luck. Even though many physical stores are currently closed due to coronavirus, the original bed-in-a-box brand, Casper, is still up and running online. Even better is that it just discounted its entire site, including its best-selling mattresses and bedding, making now a great time to upgrade your current bed.

To take advantage of Casper’s sale, use code GOODSNOOZE at checkout to save 10 percent on your order until May 11. This discount means you can get a king-sized version of Casper’s newest (and most-supportive) Wave Hybrid mattress for nearly $300 less. You can also save up to $149 on the brand’s best-selling Original Mattress, which has an average 4.5-star rating across more than 19,000 (!) reviews. Looking to spend less? Opt for Casper’s more affordable Element Mattress, which starts at $356 for a twin-sized bed and $536 for a queen with the discount code.

Even though the mattresses come in a box, they’re fully expanded and ready to sleep on within minutes once they arrive at your door. And you don’t need to worry about missing out on comfort. One shopper who purchased the Original Mattress, raved: “I am so happy with this mattress! It is the perfect combination of softness and support. Each night as I get into bed I have such a pleasant feeling knowing that I'm going to be so comfortable and settled in for a restful night's sleep. Ordering, delivery, and unpacking the bed were a cinch! I was surprised at how fast the bed plumped up and was ready for use.”

Casper’s markdowns don’t stop at its mattresses. Sateen sheet sets, weighted blankets, and more bedding items are included in the sale, too. You can even save on Casper’s top-rated dog bed if you want to pamper your pet.

Think about it: If you’ve been having a hard time getting a good night’s sleep, a new bed might be exactly what your body needs right now. And since the brand offers free shipping and a 100-night trial period on new mattresses, there’s really nothing to lose. Shop some of the best deals on Casper mattresses and bedding, below, before prices go back up in a few weeks.

Buy It! Casper Original Mattress, $536–$1,346 with code GOODSNOOZE (orig. $595–$1,495); casper.com

Buy It! Casper Element Mattress, $356–$716 with code GOODSNOOZE (orig. $395–$795); casper.com

Buy It! Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress, $986–$2,066 with code GOODSNOOZE (orig. $1,095–$2,295); casper.com

Buy It! Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress, $1,346–$2,696 with code GOODSNOOZE (orig. $1,495–$2,995); casper.com

Buy It! Casper Sateen Sheet Set, $98–$152 with code GOODSNOOZE (orig. $109–$169); casper.com

Buy It! Casper Weighted Blanket, $152–$170 with code GOODSNOOZE (orig. $169–$189); casper.com

