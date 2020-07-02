Casper Just Slashed the Prices on Popular Mattresses and Cooling Bedding for the Fourth of July
Everything from linen sheets to weighted blankets is included
Sure, we usually associate the Fourth of July with fireworks and barbeques, but shopping for great deals is a given, too. And of all the discounts happening over the holiday weekend, one that you definitely don’t want to miss out on is Casper’s sitewide sale.
The popular bed-in-a-box brand just slashed the prices on all of its best-selling mattresses, pillows, and bedding, so you can get 10 percent off your entire purchase through July 2. The discount should automatically apply to your cart, but just in case it gets removed, all you have to do is enter the code KEEPCOOL at checkout.
With Casper’s latest markdowns, the brand’s best-selling Original mattress starts at just $536. It comes in two versions (foam and hybrid, which has a combination of foam and springs), and no matter which option you pick, it gets delivered to your house in a relatively small box.
If you need a new bed with maximum support, opt for the Wave Hybrid mattress. It’s designed to help relieve back pain, and it’s discounted by nearly $300. Another option is Casper’s Nova Hybrid. The plush mattress is the perfect combination of soft and supportive, and it’s up to $229 off right now.
Even the brand’s bedding collection is on sale this Fourth of July weekend — and it’s discounted even further than the mattresses. Casper’s Cool Supima Sheets are marked down by 50 percent, bringing the price to just $60 for a queen-size set. These cooling sheets are perfect for hot sleepers since they’re super soft and breathable, while the Humidity Fighting Duvet uses merino wool to help wick away moisture and keep you cool at night.
If you want to get in on Casper’s Fourth of July sale, you’ll have to do so before your favorite items go out of stock. (The linen sheets are already selling out in some sizes!) Shop the best deals below before they’re gone.
Best Casper Mattress Deals
- Casper Original Foam Mattress, $536–$1,166 with code KEEPCOOL (orig. $595–$1,295)
- Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, $626–$1,346 with code KEEPCOOL (orig. $695–$1,495
- Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress, $986–$2,066 with code KEEPCOOL (orig. $1,095–$2,295)
- Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress, $1,346–$2,696 with code KEEPCOOL (orig. $1,495–$2,995)
Best Casper Bedding Deals
- Casper Sateen Sheet Set, $98–$152 with code KEEPCOOL (orig. $109–$169)
- Casper Cool Supima Sheet Set, $45–$60 (orig. $90–$120)
- Casper Airy Linen Sheet Set, $140–$203 (orig. $200–$290)
- Casper Down Duvet, $225–$315 with code KEEPCOOL (orig. $250–$350)
- Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet, $315–$405 with code KEEPCOOL (orig. $350–450)
- Casper Weighted Blanket, $152–$170 with code KEEPCOOL (orig. $169–$189)
Best Casper Pillow Deals
- Casper Original Pillow, $59–$77 with code KEEPCOOL (orig. $65–$85)
- Casper Foam Pillow, $80–$107 with code KEEPCOOL (orig. $89–$119)
- Casper Down Pillow, $113–$149 with code KEEPCOOL (orig. $125–$165)
- Casper Nap Pillow, $32 with code KEEPCOOL (orig. $35)
