Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Casper Just Slashed the Prices on Popular Mattresses and Cooling Bedding for the Fourth of July

Sure, we usually associate the Fourth of July with fireworks and barbeques, but shopping for great deals is a given, too. And of all the discounts happening over the holiday weekend, one that you definitely don’t want to miss out on is Casper’s sitewide sale.

The popular bed-in-a-box brand just slashed the prices on all of its best-selling mattresses, pillows, and bedding, so you can get 10 percent off your entire purchase through July 2. The discount should automatically apply to your cart, but just in case it gets removed, all you have to do is enter the code KEEPCOOL at checkout.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

With Casper’s latest markdowns, the brand’s best-selling Original mattress starts at just $536. It comes in two versions (foam and hybrid, which has a combination of foam and springs), and no matter which option you pick, it gets delivered to your house in a relatively small box.

Even the brand’s bedding collection is on sale this Fourth of July weekend — and it’s discounted even further than the mattresses. Casper’s Cool Supima Sheets are marked down by 50 percent, bringing the price to just $60 for a queen-size set. These cooling sheets are perfect for hot sleepers since they’re super soft and breathable, while the Humidity Fighting Duvet uses merino wool to help wick away moisture and keep you cool at night.

If you want to get in on Casper’s Fourth of July sale, you’ll have to do so before your favorite items go out of stock. (The linen sheets are already selling out in some sizes!) Shop the best deals below before they’re gone.

Best Casper Mattress Deals

Image zoom Casper

Best Casper Bedding Deals

Image zoom Casper

Best Casper Pillow Deals

Image zoom Casper