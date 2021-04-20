Casper Launched a Cooling Collection Filled with Mattresses, Sheets, and Duvets — Starting at $109

Profile Menu
Hot sleepers, rejoice! Casper, the popular sleep brand behind some of the most comfortable bed-in-a-box mattresses online, just launched a whole collection of cooling products, including mattresses, sheets, duvets, and more to give you a restful night's sleep — even in the middle of spring and summer.
Casper's new line of products from the Cooling Collection delivers breathable sleeping essentials that actually feel cool to the touch. Sleeping with lightweight sheets and airy mattresses like these from Casper are crucial to getting a good snooze. Your room temperature is one of the top factors that can make or break your sleep, according to the Sleep Foundation. So if you're too hot, you'll probably end up tossing and turning (and kicking off the covers) instead of dreaming. That's where Casper's new cool bedding collection comes in.
The top headliners for the launch are a revamp version of Casper’s first-generation Nova and Wave hybrid mattresses within the new Snow Mattress Collection. The Snow Nova and Wave hybrids are designed to be the brand’s “most advanced solution for nighttime overheating” and are 24 percent cooler than the original.
And as a fun way to introduce the collection, Casper partnered with actress and comedian Vanessa Bayer for its new "Love Your Tomorrow" brand platform. Bayer took on the role of Tomorrow, "a character whose goal is to make sure people are well-rested," she said in a press release. "[It] was a lot of fun for me. My hope is that this campaign encourages others to prioritize sleep and be vibrant versions of themselves for every tomorrow."
If you're looking for a new way to get some shut eye and want to invest in the best cooling bedding products, browse the Casper launch below for some seriously cool picks.
Designed for shoppers who love a firmer mattress, the cooling Wave Hybrid is made to support your whole body while you snooze. A combination of the QuickCool padded top layer, cooling gel, and the perforated foam allows the mattress to feel cool against your skin and does a great job to regulate your body temperature without feeling cold. On top of several layers of aerated foam that deliver comfortable cushioning without retaining heat (like traditional memory foam mattresses), it also has supportive gel pods and springs that support your lower back and maintain a good spinal alignment.
Buy It! Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress, $2,095–$3,595; casper.com
For more of a soft, cloud-like feel, go with Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress that has a plush top that cushions your shoulders, back, and hips. It also has a QuickCool cover on the top as well as several layers of aerated foam, which gives it that breathability you’re looking for. Additionally, it draws the unwanted heat away from your body, so you can snuggle up without breaking a sweat. Unlike its firmer cousin, the cushiony Nova Hybrid allows your body to slightly sink into the mattress while also feeling supported thanks to the springs, making it ideal for side sleepers.
Buy It! Casper Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress, $1,695–$2,895; casper.com
Sleeping with breathable sheets is one of the most cost-effective ways to get the cooling sensation without tossing out your existing mattress. If you’re not quite ready to part with your bed but hate the feeling of overheating, opt for Casper’s new Hyperlite Sheets that are made with lightweight tencel and have a clever ventilation design that makes them super airy. It comes in several stylish colors and sets, so you can sleep cool without compromising your bedroom aesthetic.
Buy It! Casper Hyperlite Sheets, $109–$169; casper.com
To complete your whole cooling experience, consider the lightweight duvet cover that’s the perfect balance between feeling cozy and cool. Made with a soothing weighty feel and temperature-regulating properties, the Casper Lightweight Duvet is perfect to wrap up in without inducing night sweats. It has small grids that evenly distribute the fill and keep its loftiness intact. Choose between down, down alternative, and humidity-fighting fills.
Buy It! Casper Lightweight Duvet, $159–$399; casper.com
If you’re planning to keep your mattress around for several years, it’s wise to invest in a mattress protector. And if you suffer from night sweats or menopause, opting for a protector that’ll keep your bed like new and cool you down is hitting two birds with one stone. The Breathable Mattress Protector is designed to allow air to flow in and out, keeping your body cool and calm. The best part? You can take it off and wash it, so you’ll experience your best (and coolest) night’s sleep for years to come.
Buy It! Casper Breathable Mattress Protector, $119–$159; casper.com
