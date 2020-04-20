Image zoom Casper

Since we spend so much of our time in bed (especially right now), having a good set of sheets is a must. While there are thousands of high-quality sheet sets out there, if you tend to overheat at night, your options are much more limited. But hundreds of hot sleepers say Casper’s Cool Supima Sheets are their secret for staying cool throughout the night.

Not only are the sheets super soft and comfortable, but they are incredibly breathable thanks to their 400 two-ply thread count and percale weave. Each set includes one pillowcase, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet that are all made from 100 percent Supima cotton.

The machine-washable sheets are also OEKO-TEX 100 certified, meaning they are safe enough for babies and children to sleep on, and they come with smart details like elastic grips and securing snaps that keep the sheets in place even if you move around at night. Plus, there are six sizes and 14 gorgeous colors to choose from.

Normally they range in price from $90 to $140, but Casper just marked down the popular sheet set by 50 percent, so you can score one for as little as $45. But you’ll have to act quickly, certain styles are already selling out.

If you aren’t able to snag a set in your desired color and size, the brand has tons of other bedding items on sale right now too, including blankets, pillows, and even mattresses. Shop the Cool Supima Sheets and more discounted Casper products below.

