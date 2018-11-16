Watch Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia Pray to the Design Gods in Get a Room Sneak Peek

Thom Filicia and Carson Kressley are hoping for help from a higher power during a new episode of their Bravo show,

In an exclusive clip of Get a Room with Carson and Thom (airing at a new time, Fridays at 10pm) the former Queer Eye for the Straight Guy stars begin panicking because their furniture didn’t arrive on time.

“I thought tonight was going to be our install night,” Filicia says. “Am I the only one having a panic attack? Because we have to be done tomorrow.”

After a few moments of dramatic silence, the pair and their team settle on the fact that they only have two sofas. “So we have two pieces of furniture,” Filicia says.

“K,” Kressley responds.

“I think at this point, we have to leave it up to the design gods,” Kressley says. “I am usually not that worried because I don’t even really know what’s going on, but I am actually even a little worried.”

Then, the pair start looking up to the sky while Kressley clasps his hands together.

“Please smile upon us and let our furniture arrive,” he says.

Get a Room with Carson and Thom, which airs on Bravo, will be moving time slots to 10 p.m. starting Friday.