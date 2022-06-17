More than five years after Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds died within 24 hours of each other, the famous family's New York City brownstone is on the market

Carrie Fisher and Mom Debbie Reynolds' NYC Townhouse Hits the Market for $11.5 Million

Carrie Fisher and Mom Debbie Reynold's NYC Townhouse Hits the Market for $11.5 Million

Carrie Fisher and Mom Debbie Reynold's NYC Townhouse Hits the Market for $11.5 Million

Carrie Fisher and mom Debbie Reynolds' longtime New York City townhouse has officially hit the market.

After the screen legends died within hours of each other in Dec. 2016, their Upper East Side brownstone, which boasts five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms across four stories, is available for $11.5 million. Steve Halpern from Compass holds the listing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Reynolds' son and Carrie's brother Todd Fisher recounted living in the townhouse in his 2018 memoir My Girls: A Lifetime with Carrie and Debbie.

"My first birthday away from Greenway Drive. A car was waiting at JFK to take me and my luggage to 154 East 74th Street, the four-story brownstone between Third and Lexington where I'd be living with Mom and Carrie," he wrote.

Credit: Shannon Dupre of Ddreps. https://www.compass.com/listing/154-east-74th-street-manhattan-ny-10021/1068170100321774073/ — Carrie Fisher and Mom Debbie Reynold's NYC Townhouse Hits the Market for $11.5 Million Credit: Shannon Dupre/Ddreps

"There were two bedrooms on the fourth floor. One was Carrie's. The other, when she was in town, was Joan Hackett's," Todd, 64, recalled.

Built in 1910, the residence features custom designer and craftsman details throughout with some high-tech fixtures, while the home's timeless charm is maintained.

In addition to one of two fully functional kitchens, the ground floor comes equipped with a state-of-the-art media room, featuring fully automated sound, a projector and a movie screen. Cork flooring and sound insulation allow for the full movie theater experience in a soundproofed environment.

Credit: Shannon Dupre of Ddreps. https://www.compass.com/listing/154-east-74th-street-manhattan-ny-10021/1068170100321774073/ — Carrie Fisher and Mom Debbie Reynold's NYC Townhouse Hits the Market for $11.5 Million Credit: Shannon Dupre/Ddreps

Todd reminisced about transforming the living room into a projection room, for which they "revived our family tradition of watching movies together, either in the projection room or in bed, and never without popcorn, with real melted butter. (Popcorn was the only thing Mom could cook, back in the days when popcorn had to be made in a pan.)"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It was a family tradition we continued for the rest of Mom's and Carrie's lives, and to this day I can't watch a movie unless there's plenty of popcorn with real melted butter on hand," he added.

Credit: Shannon Dupre of Ddreps. https://www.compass.com/listing/154-east-74th-street-manhattan-ny-10021/1068170100321774073/ — Carrie Fisher and Mom Debbie Reynold's NYC Townhouse Hits the Market for $11.5 Million Credit: Shannon Dupre of Ddreps. https://www.compass.com/listing/154-east-74th-street-manhattan-ny-10021/1068170100321774073/ — Carrie Fisher and Mom Debbie Reynold's NYC Townhouse Hits the Market for $11.5 Million

Left: Credit: Shannon Dupre/Ddreps Right: Credit: Shannon Dupre/Ddreps

Through a set of French doors, the media room opens up to a walled-off backyard, which comes complete with a sitting area, a hardwired gas grill and a basketball court. Other details include a complete irrigation system and a large motorized awning for shade on hot N.Y.C. summer days.

Up the majestic staircase, which is lit naturally by a huge skylight, a parlor level sits on the second floor with a living room featuring a wood-burning fireplace, a powder room, a dining area and a chef's kitchen, completed with state-of-the-art fixtures and appliances.

The grand primary suite is located on the third floor, featuring a gas-burning fireplace, a windowed dressing area/closet and an en-suite bathroom with heated floors and double vanities. Also on the third floor is an additional bedroom, repurposed as an office and library.

Credit: Shannon Dupre of Ddreps. https://www.compass.com/listing/154-east-74th-street-manhattan-ny-10021/1068170100321774073/ — Carrie Fisher and Mom Debbie Reynold's NYC Townhouse Hits the Market for $11.5 Million Credit: Shannon Dupre/Ddreps

Both bedrooms on the top floor come with en-suite bathrooms, one of which features another skylight and fireplace.

The basement level features a fully functional home gym and an 800-bottle wine cellar with a new Wine Guardian D025 cooling unit.

RELATED VIDEO: Remembering Carrie Fisher