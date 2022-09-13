Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' California Ranch Is for Sale for $2.85M — See Inside!

The estate has been in the Reynolds-Fisher family for the last three decades

By
Published on September 13, 2022 04:31 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Honoree Debbie Reynolds (L) and actress Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage); Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' former CA Ranch. Credit: David Lalush Photography
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage; David Lalush Photography

It's the end of an era for the former Creston, California, home of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher.

Reynolds' son and Fisher's brother, Todd Fisher, has put the 44-acre ranch on the market for $2.85 million. Built in 1991, the property has been in the family for the last three decades.

The listing is currently held by Ian Chandler and Jen Kennedy at Home & Ranch Sotheby's International Reality.

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' former CA Ranch. Credit: David Lalush Photography
David Lalush Photography

Hidden away in a private valley in San Luis Obispo county, the 7,800-square-foot home boasts 7 bedrooms and 7 baths as well as several other impressive features.

The compound houses a private screening room where the family watched their 5,000-movie collection of Hollywood classics, according to the listing, which also notes it was the site of numerous of gatherings and sing-alongs, and served as a tranquil retreat for Hollywood's elite.

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' former CA Ranch. Credit: David Lalush Photography
David Lalush Photography

With soaring ceilings and custom tile and woodwork, the residence's entry showcases a grand piano "used by the great crooners of yore at Reynolds' Vegas showroom," according to Sotheby's.

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' former CA Ranch. Credit: David Lalush Photography
David Lalush Photography

The ranch includes a sound studio, recording studio and office space in its two outbuildings, totaling 17,000 square feet.

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' former CA Ranch. Credit: David Lalush Photography
David Lalush Photography

The property also features a barn, lake and natural spring with accompanying water rights, geothermal heat and solar power. The hillsides, dotted with live oaks, are home to herds of native deer.

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' former CA Ranch. Credit: David Lalush Photography
David Lalush Photography

"As Carrie used to say, our family wears its underwear on the outside; we decided a long time ago to be an open book," Todd told sfgate.com about listing the longtime family home for sale. "So I'm just continuing in our little tradition. And I am the last one to tell you about it."

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' former CA Ranch. Credit: David Lalush Photography
David Lalush Photography

Carrie died at age 60 on Dec. 27, 2016, four days after she was hospitalized for a heart attack. The next day, Reynolds died of a stroke at age 84.

In June, the famous family's five-bedroom and four-and-a-half brownstone in the Upper East Side of New York City hit the market for $11.5 million.

