A Recreation of Carrie Bradshaw's NYC Apartment Will Be Available for Overnight Stays on Airbnb

Sarah Jessica Parker has partnered with Airbnb and Warner Bros. to offer two, one-night stays at a recreation of her character's famous home

Sex and the City fans will soon have a chance to book a stay at Carrie Bradshaw's iconic New York City apartment!

In honor of the series' upcoming HBO Max spin-off And Just Like That… Sarah Jessica Parker has partnered with Airbnb and Warner Bros. Consumer Products to offer two, one-night stays at a recreation of her character's famous apartment on the Upper East Side.

On Nov. 12 and 13 only, up to two guests can spend the night for just $23 as a tribute to the show's 23rd anniversary.

"The Carrie Bradshaw character is near and dear to my heart, and revisiting her world for the continuation of the Sex and the City story has been such a joy," said Parker, 56, in a statement.

"I'm excited for our audience to experience Carrie's New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time," she added.

On Instagram, Parker encouraged Sex and the City fans to check out the rare offer.

"It's delightful to be in such a familiar space, and we think you'll love the reminders of Carrie you will find scattered throughout," she captioned the post in part.

During their stay, guests will experience a virtual greeting at check-in from Parker as well as a narration similar to those featured in the show's intro.

The apartment is filled with Sex and the City memorabilia such as Bradshaw's laptop and classic rotary phone. By the bedside is her white cordless phone alongside a trinket tray with her gold necklace that spells out "Carrie."

Guests will also have a chance to dress up in the clothes found in Bradshaw's closet, which comes complete with her favorite fashion — including the Patricia Field tutu worn by Bradshaw in the show's introduction — as well as a styling session and photoshoot.

Cosmopolitans will be available too, of course.

Additionally, Airbnb will make a donation to The Studio Museum in Harlem to celebrate Bradshaw's return to television screens in And Just Like That…, which premieres in December.

Guests and onsite staff must strictly adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines. Staff will also be required to comply with Airbnb's COVID-19 Safety Practices as well.