PSA: These 'Luxuriously Soft' Sheets Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon Right Now
If you've ever had to sleep on scratchy, pilling sheets, it's likely you'll never want to go through that again. After all, once you've experienced the pleasure of sliding into a set of soft linens, it's hard to go back to the same inexpensive bed sheets you were sleeping on before.
For those in search of a new set of sheets to grace your bed, hundreds of Amazon shoppers suggest the Carressa Linen 4-Piece Sheets Set, which is currently up to 50 percent off. Woven from 100 percent Egyptian cotton, the 600-thread count bed sheets are smooth and soft to the touch, complete with extra-long cotton that makes hanging in bed wonderfully relaxing. When it's time to clean the bed sheets, just toss them in the washing machine and tumble dry on a normal cycle.
Each set comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet designed with a deep pocket that can stretch over even the thickest of mattresses. The set is available in multiple sizes and solid neutral colors, with prices starting at just $35.
Buy It! Carressa Linen 4-Piece Sheets Set, $34.76–$45 with coupon (orig. $52.99–$82.99); amazon.com
These sheets have earned over 1,000 five-star ratings, with shoppers writing that they feel like they're "sleeping on cloud nine," and that the sheets provide a "delightful sleeping experience." One reviewer even mentions that they're "the best quality I have found for sheets in years and [are] a reasonable price."
"I love a good set of cotton sheets, and these check all the boxes for me," one five-star reviewer shares. "They're luxuriously soft against the skin, don't trap heat like microfiber does, and super comfy to sleep in. I've lauded them just a few times so far, but no evidence of pilling as of yet. These have become one of my favorite sets of sheets to snuggle up in. So comfy!"
Buy It! Carressa Linen 4-Piece Sheets Set, $47.70–$63 with coupon (orig. $52.99–$62.99); amazon.com
"These sheets are the most comfortable in my linen closet," another customer says. "In fact, when changing my sheets, I wash my Carressa sheets and put them back on my bed. I'm sure the other sheets in my linen closet are feeling neglected!"
Shop the Carressa Linen 4-Piece Sheets Set starting at just $35 at Amazon while this sale price sticks around.
Buy It! Carressa Linen 4-Piece Sheets Set, $45–$50 with coupon (orig. $59.99–$69.99); amazon.com
- PSA: These 'Luxuriously Soft' Sheets Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon Right Now
- Amazon Shoppers Call This the 'Perfect Throw Blanket' — and It's Up to 35% Off
- Cher Loves These $20 Pants from Amazon That Make Her Behind Look 'BootyFull'
- Amazon Is Having a Flash Sale on This 'Super Comfortable' Cardigan — and You Can Get It for $22