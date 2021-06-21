The 15 Best Carpet Cleaner Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now - Including Bissell and Hoover

However, if you're tackling a large carpet area, you might want to go with a cleaner that has a powerful brushroll and a large nozzle. That's where you can rely on the Hoover SmartWash+ Carpet Cleaner or the Rug Doctor Mighty Pro X3, which is up to $70 off. And don't forget the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro; this appliance comes with 12 brush rows and even has an express clean mode (so your carpets will be dry in about 30 minutes). It's $50 off during Prime Day.