The 15 Best Carpet Cleaner Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now - Including Bissell and Hoover
Tidying up your home with the latest and greatest cleaning essentials can be a godsend. From vacuums to carpet cleaners, these tools let you easily achieve those home goals without breaking a sweat. When it comes to removing stained and soiled carpeting, you absolutely need a carpet cleaner that efficiently lifts dirt and grime. And Amazon Prime Day is without a doubt the best time to shop for a carpet shampooer.
During Amazon Prime's two-day shopping event, you'll witness the most unreal deals imaginable in the cleaning space from popular brands like Bissell, Hoover, and Rug Doctor. You can honestly call these three brands the big trifecta when it comes to carpet cleaners - they make several best-selling carpet shampooers that have thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon, making them the best of the best. And with an Amazon Prime membership, you can save up to $72 on them right now.
If you're searching for an upright carpet cleaner that can get down deep into your rugs without taking up too much space, consider the Bissell TurboClean PowerBrush or the Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner, both of which are lightweight, compact, and under $100 during Prime Day.
However, if you're tackling a large carpet area, you might want to go with a cleaner that has a powerful brushroll and a large nozzle. That's where you can rely on the Hoover SmartWash+ Carpet Cleaner or the Rug Doctor Mighty Pro X3, which is up to $70 off. And don't forget the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro; this appliance comes with 12 brush rows and even has an express clean mode (so your carpets will be dry in about 30 minutes). It's $50 off during Prime Day.
For smaller messes or upholstery cleaning, look no further than these portable carpet cleaners that are on deep discount right now. The Bissell Stain Eraser and Hoover Onepwr carpet cleaners are both designed with pet accidents in mind (so you can finally get that stain/smell out). Bissell's ultra popular SpotBot Portable Carpet Cleaner is also on sale for just two days.
Don't want to cash in on some major deals during Prime Day. Trust us: Your carpets will thank you for it.
Best Carpet Shampooer Deals
- Bissell TurboClean PowerBrush Pet Carpet Cleaner, $89.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner, $95.87 (orig. $129.99)
- Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner, $149.99 (orig. $219.99)
- Hoover Power Scrub Elite Pet Carpet Cleaner, $166.02 (orig. $199)
- Hoover SmartWash+ Automatic Carpet Cleaner, $198 (orig. $249.99)
- Bissell JetScrub Pet Carpet Cleaner, $199.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Bissell CrossWave Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac Carpet Cleaner, $199.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner, $249.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Rug Doctor Mighty Pro X3 Commercial Carpet Cleaner, $529.99 ($599.99)
Best Handheld and Spot Carpet Cleaner Deals
- Bissell Pet Stain Eraser Portable Carpet Cleaner Set, $93.99 (orig. $96.98)
- Black+Decker SpillBuster Portable Spot Carpet Cleaner, $91 (orig. $99.99)
- Bissell SpotBot Pet Portable Carpet Cleaner Set, $188.99 (orig. $191.98)
- Bissell Pet Stain Eraser PowerBrush Carpet Cleaner Set, $128.99 (orig. $131.98)
- Hoover OnePwr Spotless Go Spot Carpet Cleaner, $129.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet Cleaner Set, $130.08 (orig. $132.97)
