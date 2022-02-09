Amazon Shoppers Call This $14 Nonstick Skillet Their 'Go-To Pan for Everything'
Cooking without a nonstick skillet is like trying to get through a recipe without a chef's knife. After all, a nonstick skillet is invaluable in the kitchen — even if you swear by cast iron and stainless steel cookware — since it's the perfect vessel to perfectly fry eggs and flip pancakes without worrying that any piece of food will get stuck.
So if you're searching for a nonstick skillet, consider the top-rated Carote 8-Inch Nonstick Skillet, which is a mere $14 at Amazon. The skillet is constructed out of an eco-friendly granite material that's free of any toxins and chemicals like PFOS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium. It heats up quickly and evenly — so you don't have to worry about any hot spots — and is compatible with just about every stovetop, including induction.
Thanks to the nonstick coating, you won't have to rely on as much oil or butter. And the skillet can be used for just about any kitchen task, including frying, sautéeing, simmering, grilling, and more. Plus, it's wonderfully easy to clean: Just hand wash the pan with a bit of soap and water and let air dry (it will last longer if you don't stick it in the dishwasher.)
Buy It! Carote 8-Inch Nonstick Skillet, $13.99; amazon.com
This nonstick skillet is among the most popular on Amazon, racking up over 22,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers say the pan is "worth bragging about" and call it "absolutely the best nonstick" surface. Another user said: "I've only had this pan for a month or so, but I literally use it daily."
One shopper explained that it's their "go-to pan for everything," using it many times a day to cook all types of food, including sausage, bacon, over-easy eggs, and burgers. They mention that the pan cooks evenly and food doesn't stick at all, and "literally shows no sign of wear inside or outside." Since they normally are just cooking for one, the shopper explained they found it's the perfect size for one or two people.
Head to Amazon and shop the top-rated Carote 8-Inch Nonstick Skillet for only $14.
