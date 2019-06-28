Jackie Kennedy Onassis' Luxurious Martha's Vineyard Estate Is on the Market for $65 Million

A piece of Kennedy family history is up for grabs — for a presidential price.

Jackie Kennedy Onassis‘ breathtaking Martha’s Vineyard estate, known as the Red Gate Farm, was recently put on the market by her daughter Caroline Kennedy.

The ocean-front property, which Jackie purchased in 1978 for around $1 million, is now being listed for an impressive $65 million.

“Forty years ago, my mother fell in love with Martha’s Vineyard. When she found Red Gate Farm, it was a perfect expression of her romantic and adventurous spirit,” Caroline explained in a statement to Christie’s International Real Estate.

“We are excited about the next chapter for Red Gate Farm.”

The new owner of the 340-acre Aquinnah, Massachusetts estate will have plenty of room to host, as it includes a 6,456-square-foot main residence with five bedrooms and five bathrooms; a two-story, four-bedroom/three-bathroom guest house; a three-bedroom caretaker’s house; and a two-bedroom guest/staff apartment, according to the listing.

The estate also features an outdoor pool, a tennis court, a fairy treehouse (built for the grandkids by Jackie, herself), a vegetable garden, a blueberry patch, a barn, a boathouse, two freshwater ponds, and a private beach stretching more than a mile long.

Additionally, the hunting cabin, which was the only structure there when Jackie purchased Red Gate Farm in the late 1970s, is still a part of the legendary property.

Since her passing, the former first lady’s Massachusetts residence, which was used as a summer home and a getaway from her glamorous life, has been preserved by her daughter over the past 40 years.

Caroline, 61, said she is hoping that the next people to take over Red Gate Farm will treasure it as much as their family, including her three children Rose, 31, Tatiana, 29, and Jack, 26, with husband Edwin Schlossberg, did.

“The dunes and ponds and rolling hills of Aquinnah gave her the chance to create a world where she could be so close to nature, close to her family and friends, and, most importantly, close to her beloved books,” she continued. “She even built a fairy treehouse for her grandchildren.”

“Those grandchildren are grown so now it is time for us to follow my mother’s example and create our own worlds,” Caroline added. “We hope that a new family will treasure this place as we have for three generations.”

Before purchasing the private estate, Jackie spent her summers living with her first husband John F. Kennedy at his family’s Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, according to the Wall Street Journal.

She continued to spend summers there, even after the former president was assassinated in 1963. Five years following his tragic death, Jackie married Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis.

Once Onassis died in 1975, Jackie went searching for a place of her own and stumbled upon the private Martha’s Vineyard oasis, the outlet reports.

The former first lady passed away in May 1994 after a battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Red Gate Farm is being marketed globally by Christie’s International Real Estate, which is represented locally by Tom LeClair and Gery Conover, agents of LandVest, the exclusive Affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate on Martha’s Vineyard.