Carol Burnett is looking to say goodbye to her Los Angeles home!

The Carol Burnett Show star, 89, listed the three-bedroom apartment for $4.2 million. It features two full bathrooms, a fireplace and stunning balcony views of the surrounding Santa Monica Mountains.

Graham Larson of Sotheby's International Realty – Pacific Palisades Brokerage currently holds the listing.

Inside the 2,800-square-foot home, guests can take the elevator up to the private foyer where a large steel entry door awaits them. The spacious living area features floor-to-ceiling windows and direct balcony access.

Cannon Schmidt/The Salty Shutters for Sotheby's International Realty

Along with its bar-style seating, the eat-in kitchen has dark wood cabinetry, a wine fridge and sliding doors for additional access to the outdoor space.

The primary bedroom offers two walk-in closets and more views of the city skyline. Stone countertops and vanity lighting line the bathroom.

Cannon Schmidt/The Salty Shutters for Sotheby's International Realty

In September, Burnett opened up on an episode of the Dear Multi-Hyphenate podcast regarding the hardships that came with starting her own comedy show, The Carol Burnett Show, and the first time she pitched it to a CBS vice president.

Cannon Schmidt/The Salty Shutters for Sotheby's International Realty

Speaking with the podcast's host Michael Kushner, Burnett recalled, "CBS offered me a contract to stay with them for 10 years where I would be obligated to do one special a year — an hour-long special a year and two guest appearances on some of their sitcoms."

With the advice of her "great agent" at the time, the contract included one important condition: "within the first five years if I, Carol, wanted to do a comedy variety show, CBS would have to put it on the air for 30 shows, fair play, that if I 'push that button' they would have to put it on whether they wanted to or not."

Steve Granitz/WireImage

After her fifth year in the agreement, the CBS vice president conveniently forgot the above condition when Burnett wanted to "push that button," and he told her that "comedy variety is a man's game...it's not for you, girl."

Despite being offered a different sitcom called Here's Agnes, Burnett responded, "I don't want to be Agnes every week, I want to have an hour long show... I want guest stars, I want music, I want dancers, I want singers, I want sketch comedy on and on and on,' And Michael, they had to put us on the air."

Her groundbreaking show led to a long and storied career that's earned the star six Emmys, a Tony, a Grammy, and seven Golden Globes.