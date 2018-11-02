'Pure Chaos' Erupts on Cruise Ship When Technical Issue Makes Boat Roll to Side for 1 Minute

Carnival Cruise Ship
RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty
Maura Hohman
November 02, 2018 03:06 PM

A dream vacation turned into a nightmare for passengers on a Carnival Cruise on Sunday night.

According to CBS New York, a malfunctioning switchboard caused the Carnival Sunshine ship to tip onto its side shortly after the week-long journey began in Port Canaveral, Florida.

“I was shifting, falling out of my seat,” a passenger named Kyla Williams told the outlet. “This was very much the ship rolling to one side and everything falling down from that, and it was something you’ll never forget.”

She also said her husband had to hold her up so she wouldn’t fall.

Another passenger, David Crews, told CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG-TV that he initially “didn’t think anything of it, since it’s not uncommon for ships to rock back and forth.”

“But it didn’t rock back,” he continued. “It kept leaning. Plates and silverware started sliding off the tables. Then the tables themselves started to slide. Glasses and plates started to fall and shatter. At this point, it was pure chaos. Screams. Cries. Panic.”

Crews also shared several pictures of the incident, which showed an array of dishes and other supplies crashing to the floor.

RELATED: Drunk Baggage Handler Falls Asleep in Plane Cargo Hold and Accidentally Flies to Chicago

According to a statement from Carnival obtained by PEOPLE, the boat reportedly leveled out after about a minute and then proceeded as usual.

“There was never any issue with the safe operation of the ship, and our officers quickly intervened to correct the situation,” the statement read.

One passenger tweeted, “Get me off this ship Carnival Sunshine. We just listed so bad that I am not comfortable being in this [ship] anymore. Water ran out [of] the pools glasses shattered in my room and drink spilled in my suitcase!”

RELATED VIDEO: Cruise Ship Battered by Rough Waters Due to Hurricane Michael

A few days later, as an apology, guests received $50 on-board credit, but many still opted to leave the ship early.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.