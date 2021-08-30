HGTV's Carmeon Hamilton Is 'Drawing Strength' from Outpour of Love After Husband's Death, Says Friend

HGTV's Carmeon Hamilton is leaning on a "close circle of support," according to her friend, after her husband Marcus died in a motorcycle accident on Saturday.

In an Instagram Story post shared on Monday, interior design blogger and lifestyle influencer Shavonda Gardner shared an update on Hamilton and thanked followers for the "outpouring of love and support" for the Design Star: Next Gen winner, 35, and her son Davin.

"Many of you have asked how you can help/donate/contribute. We are still wading through what their immediate needs are and for the most part everything is being taken care of as there's an amazing close circle of support surrounding them," she wrote.

While family and friends will not be setting up a GoFundMe campaign, they have organized a Meal Train to help Hamilton and Davin during this difficult time, Gardner noted.

"Carm has expressed that she doesn't want to be sent flowers so please hold on that," Gardner continued. "We are so grateful for this community. She is reading every comment in her post and drawing strength from the love you all had for Marcus and have for her. Thank you so much."

Shavonda Gardner Credit: Shavonda Gardner/instagram

Gardner added in another post that she's also in the process of setting up other ways people can show their support for Hamilton and her family, including "nailing down organizations Marcus was passionate about that you can donate [to] on his behalf."

Hamilton shared the tragic news of her husband's death on social media Sunday, writing in an Instagram post, "It is with deep sorrow and an eternally broken heart that I tell you that the love of my life, Marcus Hamilton, has passed away."

"I'm no stranger to loss, but this loss brings something beyond pain," she wrote, posting a black-and-white photo of her husband. "Something I can't describe. I'm now missing a major part of myself and that void seems to grow more and more every second."

The Memphis-based designer went on to say that she doesn't know what will be next for her and their son, Davin, who recently started 7th grade.

"I can't bring myself to figure out Davin's and my next step, because there shouldn't be a need for one," she continued. "But in the midst of this immense pain came a wave of support from the community of people that we've worked so hard to build. They are the only reason I have the strength and ability to put these words in writing."

"Thank you all for being one of the best parts of our love story and loudly encouraging us to be the passionately flawed humans we were, living a life well lived. I only ask for grace and privacy as my family and I navigate this extraordinary loss. I love you peeps," Hamilton concluded.

Hamilton and Marcus had been together for about 15 years and married for a decade. Back in May, she shared in an Instagram post that the pair also had plans to get married again.