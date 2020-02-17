Image zoom Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty; Rich Caplan for The Michael Graves Team, Compass

NBA star Carmelo Anthony just listed his luxury Manhattan property overlooking New York City’s High Line park.

The former New York Knicks player, 35 — who left the team to play for the Oklahoma City Thunder, briefly the Houston Rockets, and now, the Portland Trail Blazers — is asking for $12.85 million for the five-bedroom, four-bathroom condo located in the Chelsea neighborhood. Kevin Mallen and Michael Graves of Compass hold the listing.

The unit is the building’s largest, spanning 4,556 square feet with 10-foot ceilings, white oak floors, and over-sized casement windows allow that flood the apartment with natural light.

The unit “is accessible via a private elevator landing that opens up to a wide entry foyer,” according to the listing. It has 360-degree views and a private balcony overlooking the former elevated railway that has been turned into a park.

Image zoom Rich Caplan for The Michael Graves Team, Compass

Image zoom Rich Caplan for The Michael Graves Team, Compass

One of the apartment’s most notable features is the wall-spanning glass wine storage area located in the media room, which also houses a bar. Anthony and fellow NBA stars Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul and Lebron James share an interest in wine, Wade, who has his own label, recently told PEOPLE.

The master bedroom has a spa-style bath and two walk-in closets attached, while the secondary bedrooms also have their own en-suite bathrooms.

In the, 19-foot, open-plan kitchen, the listing notes there are high-end details including “burnished brass Nanz hardware, a Calacatta Gold marble counter-top and back-splash, and custom walnut cabinetry.”

Image zoom Rich Caplan for The Michael Graves Team, Compass

Anthony has reportedly owned the spacious residence since 2015, when he was playing for the Knicks. He bought it for $11 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The apartment also boasts additional building amenities, which include a doorman, fitness center, two private storage units, a bike room and a common courtyard.

Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty

The 10-time NBA All-Star officially joined the Portland Trail Blazers in November, more than a year after he was cut by the Houston Rockets just a few games into the season in 2018.

Despite his new ties in the Pacific Northwest, listing agent Michael Graves told WSJ that the basketball player is reportedly looking for another home in the New York area.

Anthony split from wife Lala, with whom he shares son Kiyan, in April 2017 before reuniting in late 2018. In July 2019, her rep exclusively told PEOPLE that the Power actress decided to explore her legal options as she considers what the future will hold for her marriage. Carmelo and Lala have been co-parenting their son while living apart. Lala also lives in a luxury, loft-style condo in New York City.