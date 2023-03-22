Carey Mulligan and Husband Marcus Mumford List $6.5 Million L.A. Home Ahead of Welcoming Third Child

The stunning property features a spacious garage that was converted into a recording studio

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on March 22, 2023 11:26 AM
ROLLOUT: Carey Mulligan Marcus Mumford house
Photo: Anthony Barcelo /Carolwood Estates

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford are officially parting ways with their Los Angeles home!

The She Said actress, 37, and the Mumford & Sons frontman, 35, have listed their Spanish-style residence for $6.5 million.

Featuring views of the L.A. skyline and a spacious backyard with a pool, the 4,593-square-foot property was the perfect spot for the pair and their two children, daughter Evelyn Grace, 7, and son Wilfred, 5. In January, PEOPLE confirmed that Mulligan and Mumford are now expecting their third child together.

With another baby on the way, the married couple of 11 years are saying goodbye to their four-bedroom, six-bathroom abode.

Justin P. Huchel of Carolwood Estates currently holds the listing.

ROLLOUT: Carey Mulligan Marcus Mumford house
Anthony Barcelo /Carolwood Estates

Looking inside the home, the kitchen features custom navy blue cabinetry imported from London, patterned tile and a center island.

ROLLOUT: Carey Mulligan Marcus Mumford house
Anthony Barcelo /Carolwood Estates

The neighboring dining room overlooks the living area, which has charming views of the surrounding neighborhood. A second living space on the main level features direct access to the outdoor patio.

ROLLOUT: Carey Mulligan Marcus Mumford house
Anthony Barcelo /Carolwood Estates

In the primary suite, two sets of double french doors open up to the surrounding greenery, while the bathroom offers a space for relaxation with a freestanding tub and double vanity.

ROLLOUT: Carey Mulligan Marcus Mumford house
Anthony Barcelo /Carolwood Estates

Recreational spaces can be found in the movie room and outside at the separate pool and fire pit areas. The outdoor patio also includes a complete outdoor kitchen and a pool shower.

Across from the main house sits the multilevel garage which boasts a converted recording studio on the upper level.

ROLLOUT: Carey Mulligan Marcus Mumford house
Anthony Barcelo /Carolwood Estates

After a five-month romance, Mumford and Mulligan became engaged in August 2011, and then got married on a farm in Somerset, England, with approximately 200 guests in attendance, including famous friends like Sienna Miller, Jake Gyllenhaal and Colin Firth, in April 2012.

The couple welcomed their daughter on Sept. 15, 2015, and later their son in August 2017. At the time of her daughter's birth, Mulligan joked that the lessons she would impart to her were "no makeup, no piercings, no tattoos."

Updated by Natalia Senanayake
