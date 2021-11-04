"And if you don't believe in me, just believe in HE!" Cardi B captioned a photo of herself posing in her new place

Cardi B Shares a Video Tour of Her New NYC Home While It Was Under Construction: 'It Looks Huge!'

Cardi B is enjoying her new home sweet home.

The Grammy Award winner, 29, struck a pose in her brand new unfurnished digs in New York City for another photo opp, after announcing the big move on Wednesday. "And if you don't believe in me, just believe in HE!" Cardi captioned the photo.

She also posted a video tour of the massive property, sharing a throwback video of a walkthrough in May, when the residence was still under construction. "It looks huge," Cardi exclaimed in the clip. "Back in May now it's mine! Put your mind to it!!!" she captioned the video.

Cardi first welcomed her 114 million Instagram followers into her new home on Wednesday, posing for a photo under a grand staircase in the foyer. "These days I don't just live one place, I'm everywhere due to my work. One thing for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY!" she wrote in the caption.

"I'm soo proud of myself. I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work. Me and my husband have always dreamed of having a crib in NY, and we have decided to add to our portfolio of homes, along with Atlanta and LA. Now having a home in NY, I can have get togethers with my family all the time!!" Cardi continued. "I have accomplished so many things yet I still feel far from all the goals I want to accomplish. This is one dream I can cross off…..Let me know if ya'll want a mini tour!"

In addition to their three homes in the United States, she and husband Offset have expanded their real estate portfolio internationally. Just last month, they celebrated her 29th birthday by purchasing a property in the Caribbean.

The Hustlers actress shared a virtual tour of the mansion at the island time. "My love," she wrote in the caption. "For a hot minute now I've been telling Set that I really want to invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year around in those locations), but I felt like he didn't agree with me and would rather put money into other investments. Well, I was wrong."

According to the video, the property boasts six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. Featuring oceanfront views and a backyard infinity pool, the estate also includes a separate studio. The listing was represented by Antonio Khoury of Compass.