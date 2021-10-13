According to a virtual tour of the property, the house features six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms

Cardi B Shows Off Mansion She Received from Husband Offset for Her 29th Birthday: 'My Love'

Cardi B is expanding her real estate portfolio thanks to Offset.

On Tuesday, the "WAP" rapper, 29, revealed that her husband — with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari and a 1-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed — had purchased a mansion in honor of her recent birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Posting a virtual tour of her new digs, Cardi wrote on her Instagram, "My love."

"For a hot minute now I've been telling Set that I really want to invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year around in those locations), but I felt like he didn't agree with me and would rather put money into other investments," she continued. "Well, I was wrong 🥳."

According to the video, the property boasts six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. Featuring ocean views and a backyard infinity pool, the massive estate also includes a separate studio.

"I just can't believe this 🥺! This was sooo amazing to me," Cardi wrote in a message to Offset. "For one, I'm so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talkin to you about it 😂."

Cardi added that she was glad her husband took her idea of investing in real estate seriously — especially given that Offset had consulted with her father prior to making the big purchase.

"You and my dad (and the 🤱🏽) are the most important men in my life and it makes me so happy that you guys are close and have your own bond and relationship," Cardi shared.

The Grammy winner added: "I ♥️♥️ you so much and I can't wait for this hangover to go away so I can show you my full appreciation 😈😈."

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B is Loving Every Bit of Motherhood

Cardi rang in her 29th birthday with a dancehall-themed party on Monday. Offset later shared photos from the lavish bash on his Instagram, writing in the caption, "Happy birthday Mrs. Cephus."

"I love you so much I value you so much u giving me 2 great life's great energy you have my back when anybody goes against me since the day I met you I loved you!!" Offset — born Kiari Kendrell Cephus — added. "Great mother hard working hustler you never settle you're funny and encouraging Thank God for you 🙏🏾."

Cardi and Offset, who tied the knot in September 2017, are known to shower one another with extravagant gifts on special occasions.

Last year, Offset celebrated Cardi's 28th birthday with a giant billboard that read, "Happy birthday mommy. Love, Kulture." Months later, Cardi surprised Offset for his 29th birthday by gifting him a golden Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.