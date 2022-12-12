Cardi B Shows Off Her Christmas Decorations — Including Disney-Themed Christmas Tree for Her Kids

Cardi B is giving fans a glimpse of her one-of-a-kind holiday style.

On Monday, the rapper shared videos on Instagram, showcasing several different Christmas trees and holiday decor, including a Disney-themed Christmas tree for her kids.

The first two videos showed four of her gorgeous Christmas trees, adorned with silver ornaments. The main tree stood alone and was decorated in white, glittery bows, large silver balls with different textures and bright white lights. Elegantly wrapped gifts with large bows sat underneath the stunning tree.

Also in the video were three whimsical Christmas trees lined up in a row. They were covered in silver bulbs to complement the neighboring tree.

"You always find him around the Christmas tree," Cardi B said of her son, Wave, 15 months, who was adorably peering up at the decor.

In another video from her post, she panned to the first towering tree and expressed her love for the holiday season. "This is the Christmas tree… I wish every day was Christmas," she said.

The "Up" rapper even had a tree dedicated to her kids — along with Wave, Cardi B and husband Offset, are parents to daughter Kulture, 4. The Disney-themed evergreen was covered in red accents, including striped candy canes and large, shiny bulbs. Several Disney characters made up the ornaments, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy.

"So, this is the kids' Christmas tree," she said. "It's huge, and it's Disney-themed."

To balance out the festive red hues, the tree was also dotted with delicate, green ornaments.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"THE TREE UP 🎄🎁," she wrote alongside the videos in her Instagram caption.

The last Instagram video highlighted Cardi B's outdoor Christmas decorations, which included bright white lights on the trees and bushes, along with garland wrapped around the snowy walk-up.

Cardi B goes all out for the holidays. Last month, she and Offset spent their Thanksgiving with family. On the special day, the mom of two took some selfies with Kulture, who wore a big green sweater and a green and blue plaid skirt and adorably switched between poses as Mom recorded the moment.

Sharing photos of the family's Batman-themed Halloween costumes, Cardi shared a Thanksgiving message, writing, "Grateful for my family ❤️ Thank you lord for changing my life around."