Cardi B Shows Off Her Christmas Decorations — Including Disney-Themed Christmas Tree for Her Kids

"I wish every day was Christmas," the rapper said in an Instagram post

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

Published on December 12, 2022 06:15 PM
Cardi B Shows Off Her Christmas Decorations
Cardi B Christmas tree. Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty, Cardi B/instagram

Cardi B is giving fans a glimpse of her one-of-a-kind holiday style.

On Monday, the rapper shared videos on Instagram, showcasing several different Christmas trees and holiday decor, including a Disney-themed Christmas tree for her kids.

The first two videos showed four of her gorgeous Christmas trees, adorned with silver ornaments. The main tree stood alone and was decorated in white, glittery bows, large silver balls with different textures and bright white lights. Elegantly wrapped gifts with large bows sat underneath the stunning tree.

Also in the video were three whimsical Christmas trees lined up in a row. They were covered in silver bulbs to complement the neighboring tree.

"You always find him around the Christmas tree," Cardi B said of her son, Wave, 15 months, who was adorably peering up at the decor.

In another video from her post, she panned to the first towering tree and expressed her love for the holiday season. "This is the Christmas tree… I wish every day was Christmas," she said.

The "Up" rapper even had a tree dedicated to her kids — along with Wave, Cardi B and husband Offset, are parents to daughter Kulture, 4. The Disney-themed evergreen was covered in red accents, including striped candy canes and large, shiny bulbs. Several Disney characters made up the ornaments, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy.

"So, this is the kids' Christmas tree," she said. "It's huge, and it's Disney-themed."

To balance out the festive red hues, the tree was also dotted with delicate, green ornaments.

Cardi B Shows Off Her Christmas Decorations
Cardi B Christmas tree. Cardi B/instagram

"THE TREE UP 🎄🎁," she wrote alongside the videos in her Instagram caption.

The last Instagram video highlighted Cardi B's outdoor Christmas decorations, which included bright white lights on the trees and bushes, along with garland wrapped around the snowy walk-up.

Cardi B goes all out for the holidays. Last month, she and Offset spent their Thanksgiving with family. On the special day, the mom of two took some selfies with Kulture, who wore a big green sweater and a green and blue plaid skirt and adorably switched between poses as Mom recorded the moment.

Sharing photos of the family's Batman-themed Halloween costumes, Cardi shared a Thanksgiving message, writing, "Grateful for my family ❤️ Thank you lord for changing my life around."

