Cara Delevingne's 'Adult Playhouse'-Themed L.A. Mansion Includes a 'Vagina Tunnel' and Ball Pit

"I feel inspired in the vagina tunnel," Cara Delevingne told Architectural Digest, as she gave a tour of the home, complete with a ball pit and a David Bowie-themed bathroom

Cara Delevingne has peeled back the curtain to show off her own little slice of "Wonderland."

The British supermodel, 28, recently took Architectural Digest on a tour of her "adult playhouse," a 1941 English-country style home in Los Angeles, which is filled with eccentricities from the most colorful corners of her (and architect Nicolò Bini's) mind.

"The theme of this house, it's not Alice in Wonderland. Every room has a different theme," she explained in a video tour. "But I feel like the theme of this is definitely Mad Hatter's tea party. But there's jungle theme, there's Beverly Hills hotel, there's an old English style in here, but also, obviously, very typically LA."

The property is filled with unique art, bold decor and secret features, but Delevingne revealed her creative oasis is in the "vagina tunnel," a hidden passageway behind a mirror, which was designed to live up to its name. "I come in here to think, I come in here to create," she explained. "I feel inspired in the vagina tunnel."

"So, I'm going to show you where this lovely labia leads," Delevingne said, before crawling out of a retro pink washing machine façade into another room.

She pointed out another yonic feature behind a separate hidden door, which leads to her "pink room," which she affectionately refers to as her "pink p---- palace." Reminiscent of Hugh Hefner's secret rooms in the Playboy Mansion, the hideaway is lined with fur and intimate lighting, featuring a gold stripper pole and a swing in the middle of the room.

"Hugh Hefner was a big inspiration for this house," Delevingne admitted, while showing off a Playboy pinball machine. "This kind of feels like my Playboy mansion."

Another fun feature is a red-and-white ball pit, which she finds to be a great stress reliever. "If you can, everyone needs to have a ball pit in a near vicinity," Delevingne raved. "It doesn't matter what age you are. The meaning I have for this house is just 'never grow up.' Always maintain some sort of childlike innocence or joy or just the need for fun. They're really great for stress. You can't cry in a ball pit, I've tried."

The ball pit is built into the corner of her David Lynch-inspired poker room, which is draped wall-to-wall in red curtains. Although she hasn't had too many game nights yet, her godmother Joan Collins has been teaching her the art of poker.

In addition to a David Bowie shrine in her bathroom, she has a guitar signed by the glam rock icon in her band room, hanging on the wall next to a Chanel-branded guitar gifted to her by the late Karl Lagerfeld.

Delevingne also gave a peek into her home life, revealing she rides a Razor scooter to the kitchen sometimes, as the hard floors hurt her feet. She also has a see-through piano, which she routinely plays in the nude.