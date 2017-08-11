Sexico: Cara Delevingne's Epic Birthday Tour of Mexico Features Topless Swimming and T-Shirts Covered in Her Face

What do you get when you mix a lovely Mexico vacation with a supermodel and her supersize squad? According to Cara Delevingne, #Sexico.

The official hashtag of the English model and actress’s 25th birthday celebration is being put to good use on Instagram by her fashionable guests, including model-DJ Mary Charteris, casting director Tallulah Bernard, Burberry’s director of entertainment relations, Niamh Watmore, and French actress and ex-wife of Mark Ronson, Josephine de La Baume.

The multi-day tour has so far featured stops in Mexico City, at the Mayan ruins of Chichén Itzá and Isla Holbox off the Yucatan Peninsula.

The Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets star shared group photos at the Mayan ruins, with an “I Love Mexico” message delivered in emojis, and in front of their plane, shouting out phone accessories company Chaos, with whom she’s regularly collaborates.

Charteris shared a photo of the group arranged in a swimming pool. Delevingne and others went topless while soaking up some rays.

Another friend, Aiyana lifestyle cofounder Sophia Kerrison, posted snaps of the group hanging out on the plane, going for a dip, posing poolside and getting down with a mariachi band at the airport, where Delevingne grabbed a guitar to get in on the act

English actress Jaime Winstone may have won the best friend award however. Above, she poses with a t-shirt bearing Delevingne’s face and the words “Tour el Mexico 2017.”