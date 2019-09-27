Tori Spelling's Mom Candy Selling $23 Million Malibu Beach House Family Has Owned for 47 Years

The Malibu property boasts seven bedrooms and 81 feet of La Costa Beach frontage
Candy Spelling’s massive beachfront home is on the market!
The mother to actress Tori, and wife to late television producer Aaron, is selling her Malibu property for $23 million.
The seven-bedroom house spans 81 feet of La Costa Beach, and inside, offers more than 8,000 square feet of living space.
The two-story home includes two master suites, one of which has its own kitchenette and fireplace, as well as a media room, oceanfront deck with plenty of seating, a large kitchen with an island, and a private landscaped courtyard.
The property is co-listed by Linda May, estates director for Hilton & Hyland; Chris Cortazzo, sales associate with Compass; and Joyce Rey, global luxury specialist with Coldwell Banker Global Luxury.