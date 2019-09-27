Tori Spelling's Mom Candy Selling $23 Million Malibu Beach House Family Has Owned for 47 Years

The Malibu property boasts seven bedrooms and 81 feet of La Costa Beach frontage

By Georgia Slater
September 27, 2019 03:22 PM

Candy Spelling’s massive beachfront home is on the market!

The mother to actress Tori, and wife to late television producer Aaron, is selling her Malibu property for $23 million.

The seven-bedroom house spans 81 feet of La Costa Beach, and inside, offers more than 8,000 square feet of living space.

The two-story home includes two master suites, one of which has its own kitchenette and fireplace, as well as a media room, oceanfront deck with plenty of seating, a large kitchen with an island, and a private landscaped courtyard.

The property is co-listed by Linda May, estates director for Hilton & Hyland; Chris Cortazzo, sales associate with Compass; and Joyce Rey, global luxury specialist with Coldwell Banker Global Luxury.

Simon Berlyn
Simon Berlyn
Candy and her husband bought the Malibu home 47 years ago, according to the Wall Street Journal.
While Aaron wanted a larger property at the time, Candy argued that they didn’t need anymore room — until she became pregnant with her first child, Tori.
Simon Berlyn
To gain more living space for their growing family and many guests, the Spellings bought the house next door in the 1990s and combined it with their existing property.
Over the years, the house was remodeled several times. But these days she doesn’t have much use for the extra-large home.
“I’m not a sun lover like I used to be,” she told WSJ, adding that she and her family don’t visit the property very often.
Simon Berlyn
Simon Berlyn
News of the Malibu listing comes after Candy’s former home in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles sold for nearly $120 million, a record-breaking price.
Candy sold the famous mansion, known as the Spelling Manor, in 2011, to British Formula 1 heiress Petra Ecclestone and her husband, billionaire businessman James Stunt, for $85 million — $65 million less than the original $150 million asking price, according to W Magazine.
Jay-Z and Beyoncé reportedly toured the 57,000-square-foot, Chateau-style home while house hunting in Los Angeles, but didn’t purchase it.
Splash News
“This house is the equivalent of a mid-sized hotel,” Spelling told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s a lot of work. At the time of the sale, it was the largest home in Los Angeles County.” She added, “I have wonderful memories here, but I feel like it’s a new chapter in my life — and it’s just me in this big house!”
In 2009, when Candy first listed the estate in Holmby Hills, three years after her husband’s death, she told PEOPLE that she spent four years expertly designing its interior — adding a bowling alley, a room that housed 1,000 of Tori’s dolls, and three rooms dedicated to gift-wrapping.
