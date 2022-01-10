The property, built in 1846, has six buildings, including a castle and chapel, and a working vineyard with 7,000 vines

$4.3 Million Estate Where Adele Filmed 'Easy on Me' Video Listed for Sale— See Inside!

The breathtaking Montreal vineyard estate where Adele's "Easy on Me" video was filmed last year has hit the market for a whopping $4.33 million.

Named Vineyard of the St-Agnes Chapel, the home is being sold by real estate agent David O'Malley of Engel & Völkers Montreal. The current owner is entrepreneur Benoit Dumont, a representative for the listing agency tells PEOPLE.

According to its listing, the 173-acre property located about an hour and a half from Montreal, contains six buildings, including a castle, a guest house, a three-car garage and a chapel with a reception hall. The grounds include 7,000 grape vines and 11,000 maple trees for syrup production.

Adele's Easy On Me music video home for sale Credit: Engel & Völkers

The estate, built in 1846, underwent various renovations in 1990 and 2021. Presently, it offers 10 bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms and four powder rooms in total.

In October, the 33-year-old singer released the single "Easy on Me," which is featured on her fourth album, 30, that came out Nov. 19.

Within a day, the single — Adele's first since 2016 — broke the Spotify record for most global streams in a day, the streaming service announced in a social media statement.

Adele Credit: Adele/Youtube

In the video, which begins in black and white, Adele is seen preparing to leave a lavish home with a suitcase in hand. She drives away and as she traverses the country road, various scenes appear interspersed with footage of the singer singing in a room stacked with furniture.

Halfway through, the video changes to color and the room is revealed to be dark red with velvet walls, patterned drapes and a crystal chandelier: the grand dining space of Vineyard of the St-Agnes Chapel.

Adele's Easy On Me music video home for sale Credit: Engel & Völkers

In the real estate photos, the stacked chairs can be seen in their rightful spot surrounding a sturdy wood table and there's even a dramatic portrait of Adele hung on the far wall of the room as a nod to the video.

Speaking to Zane Lowe during an Apple Music interview ahead of its release, Adele talked about creating the album and going "to hell and back" during her divorce.

"It was like it really helped me, this album. It really, really did. And I truly do believe, like, when we started the interview where I was like, 'There's not an occasion or a scenario or a feeling where there is not the perfect song for it somewhere.' I really do believe, and I'm not being arrogant or anything like that here, it's just, like, it was my hell. But I really went to hell and back," she said.