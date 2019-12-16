Can You Spot All the Mickey Mouses Hidden in These Rugs Designed for Grown-Up Disney Lovers?

Image zoom Ruggable

Grown-up Disney fans can now add a touch of Mickey magic to their home, without going full “house of mouse.”

Ruggable, a new brand that makes machine washable area rugs, just launched an elevated assortment of floor coverings designed for Disney lovers who also happen to be homeowners.

With 27 styles to choose from, each rug comes with a subtle nod to a favorite character. (Think: Minnie’s famous bow and Mickey’s iconic gloves.) They’re available in six different sizes, ranging from 2.5 inches by 7 inches to 8 inches by 10 inches, and range in price from $109 to $399, depending on size.

Designs come in a variety of colors, from muted grays and blues to mustard yellow and red. Though each has some sort of Disney character incorporated, many simply look like stripes, polka dots, florals and damasks. One even has a typical Persian rug design!

Image zoom Ruggable

Image zoom Ruggable

RELATED: We Wish You a Merry Sniff-Mas! One PEOPLE Editor Smells and Ranks Every New 2019 Holiday Candle

While designed to appeal to adults and little ones alike, these rugs are notable for how well they hold up in a family home. Ruggable’s products are touted for how easy they are to clean — perfect for areas of the home where kids, pets, dirty shoes and messes may take place — as they are machine washable.

Image zoom Ruggable

Image zoom Ruggable

Ruggable’s patented rug system comes in two pieces: one lightweight rug cover, and one non-slip rug pad. Not only is the rug cover stain-resistant and waterproof, it’s also designed to fit perfectly in a household washing machine. It can even be thrown in the dryer on low heat!

RELATED VIDEO: You Can Buy a Pillow That Secretly Reveals Dwight Schrute’s Face

The new Disney collaboration is available now on ruggable.com. They also offer a wide variety of other, non-Disney products to suit any room in your home.