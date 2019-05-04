Camille Grammer's Malibu Home Demolished 6 Months After It Was Ravaged by Wild Fire

Image zoom Camille Grammer /Instagram; MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Camille Grammer’s Malibu home was leveled on Wednesday, following its near-destruction in the deadly Woolsey wild fire last fall.

A representative for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star confirmed to PEOPLE that the property, which had sat empty in a burned out state since the fire, was demolished.

Grammer talked to PEOPLE in November about the loss of her family’s home, which she was forced to evacuate as the Southern California fires raged. “I went from one of the best days of my life, to such a tragedy,” Grammer, who wed attorney David C. Meyer on Oct. 20 in Hawaii, said. “It’s so sad. It’s such a tragedy.”

When she got the evacuation call, she remembers, she and her children packed all that they could into three cars, including jewelry, birth certificates and family photos.

“We were standing in the house before we left and [my daughter] Mason said to me, ‘Mom, I get this feeling our house isn’t going to make it.’ And I said, ‘Honey, I hope it does, but I have the same feeling.’ We just thought, this is it,” she says. “I had a pit in my stomach.”

“I’m still processing it all,” said the reality star, who after losing from the nearly 6,000-square-foot mansion, moved into a to a 1,200-square-foot mobile home that she initially purchased years ago for her parents with Meyer and Mason, 17, whom she shares with ex Kelsey Grammer (their son Jude, 14, is living with dad).

She admits she’s still adjusting to the new reality.

“There are times I lamented about it,” she told PEOPLE in March. “I miss my home, and having my bed to go back to. It was my safe haven and there was so much emotional value and memories connected to it.”

Grammar said that many of her personal belongings, including clothing, photos and mementos like notebooks were destroyed, but she is still grateful for what she does have.

“We have the necessities we need,” she says. “We don’t need an abundance of things. Humbling experiences like this bring you to your knees. It really is a fresh start.”

Although her “tight” quarters are still taking some getting used to, she says her new abode is “kind of like glamping.”

“I don’t have as much privacy — but then again, I’m fortunate to have a roof over my head.”