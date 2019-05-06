Image zoom Courtesy of Camille Grammer; Inset: Michael Tullberg/Getty

This is all that’s left of Camille Grammer’s Malibu home.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s house was leveled last week, following its near-destruction in the deadly Woolsey fire last fall.

A representative for the television star, 50, confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that the property, which had sat empty in a burned out state since the fire, had been demolished.

Photos Grammer took of the wreckage over the weekend, which were shared exclusively with PEOPLE, show all that remains of her former home.

Grammer talked to PEOPLE last November about the loss of her family’s home, which she was forced to evacuate as the Southern California wild fires raged. “I went from one of the best days of my life, to such a tragedy,” Grammer, who wed attorney David C. Meyer on Oct. 20 in Hawaii, said. “It’s so sad. It’s such a tragedy.”

Upon getting the evacuation call, Grammer and her children packed all that they could into three cars, including jewelry, birth certificates and family photos.

“We were standing in the house before we left and [my daughter] Mason said to me, ‘Mom, I get this feeling our house isn’t going to make it.’ And I said, ‘Honey, I hope it does, but I have the same feeling.’ We just thought, this is it,” she shared. “I had a pit in my stomach.”

“I’m still processing it all,” said the reality star, who after losing the nearly 6,000-square-foot mansion, moved into a 1,200-square-foot mobile home with Meyer and Mason, 17, whom she shares with ex Kelsey Grammer (their son Jude, 14, is living with dad). Grammer initially purchased the double-wide for her parents years ago, she said.

She went on to admit that she’s still adjusting to the new reality.

“There are times I lamented about it,” she told PEOPLE in March. “I miss my home, and having my bed to go back to. It was my safe haven and there was so much emotional value and memories connected to it.”

Grammar said that many of her personal belongings, including clothing, photos and mementos like notebooks were destroyed, but she is still grateful for what she does have.

“We have the necessities we need,” she added. “We don’t need an abundance of things. Humbling experiences like this bring you to your knees. It really is a fresh start.”

Although her “tight” quarters are still taking some getting used to, she says her new abode is “kind of like glamping.”

“I don’t have as much privacy — but then again, I’m fortunate to have a roof over my head.”