Exes Camille and Kelsey Grammer's Former Estate Hits the Market for $19.95 Million — See Inside

The Malibu mansion Camille Grammer once shared with ex-husband Kelsey Grammer is on the market for nearly $20 million.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the actor wed in 1997 and purchased the 5-acre compound a year later for $4.5 million. Thanks to Camille’s starring role in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the for-sale property was featured heavily on seasons one and two of the Bravo reality series.

The Agency’s Sandro Dazzan and Cooper Mount hold the Malibu listing.

But the former couple finalized their divorce in February 2011 and sold the French country-inspired estate for $13 million in 2015. It’s been on and off the market ever since, most recently selling for $12.94 million in 2015, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Aside from a seven-bedroom, thirteen-bath mansion, the 6,650-square-foot property also includes a guesthouse, a horse riding ring, a carriage house, multiple outbuildings and a six-stall barn. The $20 million property has both mountain and ocean views, along with fruit orchards and rose gardens.

Amenities like a library, a two-story ballroom and a kitchen designed by celebrity chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck round out the compound’s interior, according to the listing.

The extravagant Malibu home also has a gym, swimming pool, tennis court and a movie theater.

In June 2017, Camille, who received $30 million after ending her nearly 13-year marriage to Kelsey, said in a segment on the season 2 finale of Andy Cohen’s Then & Now: “Thank God I didn’t have a prenup. Thank you Kelsey. I guess you loved me at one point.”

She added at the time, “If I get married again, I will absolutely insist on a prenup.” And in October of that year, Camille was awarded 50 percent of Kelsey’s 401K account from the time of their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2010, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Last year, the Malibu home Camille was living in at the time was destroyed during the deadly Woolsey wildfire. She opened up to PEOPLE about the traumatic experience.

“I went from one of the best days of my life, to such a tragedy,” Grammer, who wed attorney David C. Meyer in October 2018, told PEOPLE. “It’s so sad. It’s such a tragedy.”

Grammer was forced to evacuate as the Southern California fires raged. “We were standing in the house before we left and [my daughter] Mason said to me, ‘Mom, I get this feeling our house isn’t going to make it.’ And I said, ‘Honey, I hope it does, but I have the same feeling.’ We just thought, this is it,” she says. “I had a pit in my stomach.”

“There are times I lamented about it,” she told PEOPLE in March. “I miss my home, and having my bed to go back to. It was my safe haven and there was so much emotional value and memories connected to it.”

Grammar said that many of her personal belongings, including clothing, photos and mementos like notebooks were destroyed, but she is still grateful for what she does have.

“We have the necessities we need,” she says. “We don’t need an abundance of things. Humbling experiences like this bring you to your knees. It really is a fresh start.”