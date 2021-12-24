Camila Cabello Sells Los Angeles Home for $4.3M – See Inside the Gorgeous Mediterranean Mansion
Camila Cabello recently sold her three-bedroom home for $4.3 million – a cool $350,000 over the original listing price
Camila Cabello is bidding farewell to her stunning Los Angeles home.
The "Don't Go Yet" singer, 24, recently sold her Mediterranean-style home for $4.3 million – a cool $350,000 over the original listing price. Scott Moore of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer, while Denise Rosner of Compass was the listing agent for the property.
Not only does the L.A. oasis boast a private courtyard and high-end finishes throughout the interior, but the retractable glass walls also offer a hybrid indoor-outdoor sanctuary that feels more like a vacation property than a home nestled above the Sunset Strip.
Some of the gorgeous backyard features include a multi-level deck with a salt-water pool, multiple sitting areas with a fire pit, a newly built BBQ area, and al fresco dining – perfect for getting away from the hustle and bustle of L.A.
The kitchen is every cooking enthusiast's dream, boasting stainless steel appliances, unique stone countertops, and a spacious breakfast bar.
Just off the kitchen is the dining room and living room, which has a Spanish-tiled fireplace and a huge lounging area.
Boasting three bedrooms, the mansion also features a state-of-the-art recording studio. It's only fitting that the pop star would have another place to record music inside the home, which is why a professional vocal booth has also been attached to the two-car garage.
The garage itself features a laundry room and hallway bath. The home includes surround sound, security cameras, alarm, and prewired intercom throughout.
Described on the listing as "romantic and opulent," the villa promises to be "a sophisticated and authentic aesthetic along with a private, quiet, and zen-like living experience."