Camila Cabello Lists Her Luxurious Mediterranean-Style L.A. Home for $4 Million — See Inside!

My oh my! Camila Cabello is saying goodbye to her luxurious Los Angeles home.

The "Havana" singer has listed her Mediterranean-style mansion, built in 1977, for $3.95 million with Denise Rosner of Compass, PEOPLE can confirm. Nestled just above L.A.'s Sunset Strip, the property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms in 3,570 square feet.

Cabello has only owned the house for about two years, according to the Los Angeles Times, and TMZ reports the property was broken into earlier this year while she and boyfriend Shawn Mendes were home.

Some of the home's lavish amenities include a saltwater pool, gourmet kitchen and recording studio. It also features high-end upgrades throughout, including distressed hardwood floors and imported tile.

The open-plan kitchen is equipped with stainless-steel appliances, a farmhouse sink, stone countertops and a breakfast bar. It connects seamlessly with the outdoors via a retractable wall of glass and refurbished wood that opens to the backyard terrace.

In addition to the swimming pool, the outdoor oasis features multiple sunbathing spots a brand-new barbecue area, a fire pit and a decorative tiled fireplace.

The bedrooms are tucked away on the two upper floors of the split-level home. The primary suite is equipped with a cozy fireplace and a walk-in closet.

