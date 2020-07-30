WATCH: California Mom Wins HGTV’s 2020 Smart Home & Prize Worth $1.5 Million

One California mom just received the socially distanced surprise of a lifetime!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Jyll Doubleday of Santa Barbara, California, is the proud, new owner of HGTV’s 2020 Smart Home — part of a prize package worth $1.5 million. And let's just say, she was more than a little shocked when interior designer Tiffany Brooks let her know via video call.

Normally, Brooks “ambushes” every HGTV Smart Home or Dream Home winner by surprising them at their home and telling them the news. But this year, things looked a little different thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the designer worked with Doubleday’s friends and next-door neighbors to get the mom-of-two to hop on an unexpected video call.

In order to keep everything a secret, the neighbors invited Doubleday and her family over and told them that they would be celebrating their daughter’s recent college scholarship. When Brooks video called the family, she started by congratulating the teenager, who was in on the plan — then asked, “is there a Jyll there that I could talk to?”

Image zoom HGTV

Image zoom HGTV

PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at the big moment, above, in which Doubleday slowly begins to realize where she knows Brooks from — and that she has won the million-dollar prize.

“Hey, Tiffany, oh my gosh, how’s it going?” Doubleday asks giddily with her shocked husband and two kids standing behind her.

“It’s going good for me, but even better for you,” Brooks says as confetti falls around her.

“Are you kidding me!?” Doubleday screams. “I never win anything!” she says, before looking at her husband and asking, “Did you know about this?”

Image zoom HGTV

But it was a surprise for the entire family, who now have a brand new, high tech second home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, constructed by local builders Infinity Custom Homes and designed by Brooks. The prize package also includes a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB and a $100,000 check from LendingTree.

The HGTV Smart Home 2020 is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house, minutes from Pittsburgh’s downtown scene, in a family-friendly neighborhood close to nature, according to the network. Boasting over 4,500 square feet, the home is “decorated in an industrial craftsman style with bold color choices, neutral furnishing and geometric patterns, and includes state-of-the-art smart features throughout every room that enhance everyday life."

Image zoom HGTV

Image zoom HGTV

Image zoom HGTV

“I was just dumbfounded! It’s still really hard for me to wrap my head around it,” Doubleday said of her win, explaining that she entered the sweepstakes twice a day, every day on HGTV.com and DIY.com — just like she’s done for every Smart Home and Dream Home sweepstakes since she first learned about them.