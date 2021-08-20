The politician and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, reportedly purchased the property in 2011 for $2.25 million

California Governor Gavin Newsom Sells Bay Area Home for $5.9M — More than Twice What He Paid

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is saying goodbye to his million-dollar Marin County home.

The politician, 53, and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, sold their home in the Bay Area for $5.9 million, Dirt reports. The sale comes a decade after the couple first bought the house for $2.25 million in 2011, according to the outlet.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the governor's 1.5-acre hillside property in Kentfield first went up for sale in 2019, listed for $6 million, around the time Newsom was elected and moved to Sacramento. He later dropped the listing price to $5.695 million, before taking his home off the market and closing the deal privately in May.

The governor's office did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home was first designed and built by architect Worley K. Wong in 1950 and was later updated by architect Julie Dowling. The Midcentury property boasts a dining pavilion, a swimming pool and a spa, plus a large, second-floor deck covering the carport below.

Inside, the home features an open floor plan with an indoor-outdoor living room, dining area and a marble-clad kitchen, as well as an office, playroom and sauna.

The governor does not live in California's 144-year-old governor's mansion, but instead calls a $3.7 million property in Fair Oaks home.

Governor Gavin Newsom California Gov. Gavin Newsom | Credit: AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty

Newsom is currently facing an upcoming recall vote that could oust him from office in California. The politician has been facing increasing pressure this year to be removed from his position as governor, with critics slamming his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and issues within his administration.

In an appearance Thursday on ABC 7, Newsom issued a warning if he's replaced, insisting his state will fall "off the COVID cliff" if a Republican governor takes office.

"Just consider the Republican candidates running for office," Newsom told the station. "Not only do they all share one thing in common, their support for Trump. But they also support eliminating mask mandates in our public schools, eliminating vaccine verifications."

He added, "The leading candidate Larry Elder says he'll do that day one. So, I have no interest in taking us off the COVID cliff."

Newsom told The View in March that he was "worried" about the recall, but would continue to forge ahead. "We're taking it seriously. I have to do my job every single day, but I'm going to fight this thing," he said.