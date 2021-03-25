This Best-Selling Bedding Brand’s Cooling Sheets and Silk Face Masks Are Up to 43% Off on Amazon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

We love a good Amazon deal — especially when "cool, crisp, and beautiful" sheets are involved.

One of Amazon's best-selling bedding brands, California Design Den, just dropped a bunch of deals on some of its most popular products, including its bamboo and cotton sheet sets and silk face masks. The brand is known for its super comfy sheets, which tens of thousands of customers recommend. Here are seven California Design Den deals you can shop on Amazon through Sunday, March 28, starting at $20:

There are various discounts you can take advantage of depending on the product size and fabric you choose. A majority of items are 15 percent off, but you can save as much as 43 percent. One of our favorite deals is on the brand's 400 thread count sheets, which have over 26,900 five-star ratings. Made out of 100 percent cotton, the sheets come in 22 colors, eight sizes (including split king and short queen), and are available in both a four- or six-piece set. Customers love how cool and "luxurious" the sheets are, and some say they're the "best purchase" they've made on Amazon — and even the internet as a whole.

"These sheets feel amazing," one shopper wrote. "If you have ever been to a high quality hotel with nice sheets, these are absolutely comparable. I have found myself curling up in bed just to enjoy how they feel. It is said that you spend almost half your life in bed, so you should spend extra to make it a worthwhile experience."

Buy It! California Design Den 400 Thread Count Sheet Set, Queen, $39.99 (orig. $69.98); amazon.com

Buy It! California Design Den 600 Thread Count Sheet Set, Full, $59.49 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

You can also save on its "silky soft" and skin-friendly Bamboo Sheet Set, which shoppers say is so comfy and cozy, it'll make it "tough to get out of bed." The sheets are available in five sizes and three colors: white, silver, and burgundy.

Buy It! California Design Den Bamboo Sheets, 4 Pieces, Queen, $50.99 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

California Design Den's face masks are also included in the sale. The Mulberry Silk Face Masks are made with three layers, including a pure silk inner layer and a cotton outer layer that's made with the same fabric as the brand's sheets. They have an adjustable nose wire and earloops, and come in four sets of colors. You can get a pack of three in both sizes (S/M or L/XL) for $20 right now.

Buy It! California Design Den Mulberry Silk Face Masks, 3 Pack, $19.54 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com