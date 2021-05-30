These Crisp and Cool Amazon Sheets With 29,000 Five-Star Ratings Are 40% Off This Memorial Day Weekend
Fresh sheets are an easy and relatively affordable way to make any bedroom feel fresh, and this Memorial Day weekend is a great time to get yourself a new set.
One of Amazon's most popular brands for bedding, California Design Den, discounted several of its top-rated sheet sets. There are savings up to 43 percent off this Memorial Day weekend, including an impressive deal on its 400-thread-count cotton sheets, which are one of Amazon's best-selling sheets overall. Shoppers say they're "perfect for summer."
Amazon Memorial Day Bedding Deals:
- California Design Den 400-Thread-Count Sheet Set (Queen), $39.99 (orig. $69.98)
- California Design Den Bamboo Sheet Set (Queen), $49.99 (orig. $64.99)
- California Design Den 500-Thread-Count Cotton Sheet Set (Queen), $50.99 (orig. $59.99)
Given their popularity, California Design Den's now-$40 400-thread-count sheets may be the first to sell out. Over 29,000 Amazon reviewers gave the set a five-star rating, praising their soft, comfy feel, durability, and overall value. While some shoppers may prefer sheets made from trendy brushed microfiber fabrics, these sheets are a better fit for those who sweat or need a breathable cotton fabric — especially during the hot summer months. Shoppers say these feel crisp and cool, and some call them the "best sheets ever."
Shoppers looking for something even lighter and cooler should go for the brand's bamboo sheets, which are also on sale this weekend. This hypoallergenic bedding option is made with natural fibers (no itchy, fake materials here) and feels silky and cool straight out of the box. Bamboo sheets are a great option for hot, sweaty sleepers because they're moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating, and incredibly breathable. This particular set with 1,400 five-star ratings is now $50, making them one of the most affordable bamboo bedding options on Amazon.
Another popular set, the brand's cotton sateen weave 500-thread-count sheets, are also going for less. These beauties have received 4,500 five-star ratings and come in 18 colors, including subtle stripes that look and feel like expensive hotel sheets. This cotton set still feels lightweight and silky, and they offer a slightly higher-end look and feel. In fact, many reviewers have purchased second and third sets, saying they are "truly luxury level sheets."
These Memorial Day sales won't last long. All three deals will wrap up after this holiday weekend, so start shopping below. You can also check out the complete assortment of bedding markdowns through California Design Den's Amazon store.
