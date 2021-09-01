These 'Crisp, Cool, and Silky Smooth' Sheets with 34,000 Five Stars Are on Sale Ahead of Labor Day Weekend

Thousands of Amazon reviewers love California Design Den's crisp and breathable 400-thread-count cotton sheets for their comfortable feel, durability, and overall value and quality. The now-$40 set comes in eight sizes and 30 colors. These sateen sheets, which hold up well for years and feel soft out of the box, offer a "fantastic value," according to owners. If you're looking for basic sheets that feel "crisp, cool, and silky smooth," these are the way to go.