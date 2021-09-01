These 'Crisp, Cool, and Silky Smooth' Sheets with 34,000 Five Stars Are on Sale Ahead of Labor Day Weekend
There are early Labor Day sales happening all week, including markdowns on items that will get your home feeling fresh for fall.
California Design Den, the brand behind Amazon's best-selling sheets, launched Labor Day sales on its popular bedding sets, which are an incredibly easy and affordable way to give your bedroom a little makeover. Its 400-thread-count cotton sheet set with 34,000 five-star ratings, its popular silky, cooling bamboo sheets, and a few other options are discounted ahead of the holiday weekend.
Amazon Labor Day Bedding Deals:
- California Design Den 400-Thread-Count Sheet Set (Queen), $39.99 (orig. $46.49)
- California Design Den Bamboo Sheet Set (Queen), $42.49 (orig. $49.99)
- California Design Den 500-Thread-Count Cotton Sheet Set (Queen), $50.99 (orig. $59.99)
- California Design Den 800-Thread-Count Sheet Set (Queen), $63.74 (orig. $74.99)
Thousands of Amazon reviewers love California Design Den's crisp and breathable 400-thread-count cotton sheets for their comfortable feel, durability, and overall value and quality. The now-$40 set comes in eight sizes and 30 colors. These sateen sheets, which hold up well for years and feel soft out of the box, offer a "fantastic value," according to owners. If you're looking for basic sheets that feel "crisp, cool, and silky smooth," these are the way to go.
Hot and sweaty sleepers will appreciate the brand's bamboo sheets, which are made from cool-to-the-touch bamboo fibers. The breathable bedding option has earned over 2,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who call them "life-changing" for restless sleepers and "the softest cooling sheets ever." They come in five sizes and six hues, and they're now going for as little as $43.
Those looking for bedding that's "soft with a satin-finish" should check out California Design Den's 500-thread-count sheets with 5,000 perfect ratings. The style features contrasting stripes that resemble high-end hotel sheets. And anyone who wants "super luxurious sheets," but doesn't want to shell out hundreds of dollars should go for the "heavenly" 800-thread-count option.
All of these bedding options are on sale now through the holiday weekend, but once these deals expire, the prices will go back up. Start your shopping with these styles below, or check out Amazon's complete Labor Day sale to find more offers.
