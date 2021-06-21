Shop

These 'Crisp and Cool' Amazon Reviewer-Loved Sheets with 30,000 Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale for 48 Hours

Plus more Prime Day bedding deals that start at $35
By Jessica Leigh Mattern
June 21, 2021 10:30 AM
There's nothing like the feeling of crisp, fresh sheets - especially during the hot summer months. And if that sounds exactly like the kind of upgrade your bed needs right now, you're in luck. 

Amazon's huge Prime Day sale is happening right now, and it includes deals on some of its most popular sheets sets from California Design Den. The brand discounted everything in its Amazon store for the two-day shopping event, and while supplies last, shoppers can get the line's most popular set - the 400-thread-count sheets with 30,000 five-star ratings - for just $35. 

Amazon Prime Day Bedding Deals

The now-$35 cotton sheets are some of Amazon's best-selling sheets overall. Reviewers rave about their high-quality look and feel, and appreciate their durability and affordable price point. Owners say they're perfect for hot and restless sleepers who like sheets that feel "crisp, cool and comfortable all night." Plus, they come in eight sizes and 30 colors and prints. 

California Design Den's bamboo bedding, which is known for being incredibly breathable and cool-to-the-touch, is also on sale for the next 48 hours. Most bamboo sheets are typically priced at $100 and upwards, making this Prime Day deal even more compelling. 

The brand has even more deals happening over the next two days, including discounts on towel sets, weighted blankets, and duvet covers. Shop some of the best offers below, or browse them all through California Design Den's Amazon store

Buy It! California Design Den 400-Thread-Count Sheet Set (Queen), $34.99 with Prime (orig. $43.74); amazon.com

Buy It! California Design Den Bamboo Sheet Set (Queen), $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

