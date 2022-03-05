Shoppers Say This Fitted Sheet with Nearly 11,000 Five-Star Ratings 'Feels So Luxurious,' and It's on Sale
Even if you got your fitted sheet as part of a sheet set, it may need to be replaced before your flat sheet. After all, you spread out on it night after night. If that's the case, thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by this ultra-comfortable fitted sheet — and it's currently on sale.
Crafted from 100 percent long-staple cotton, the California Design Den 400-thread count fitted sheet is soft and durable. The cotton is also breathable, which is ideal for hot sleepers. Even better, it has a sateen finish that feels smooth.
Aside from its material, the other feature to look out for when it comes to fitted sheets is pocket size. If it's not deep enough, wrestling a fitted sheet onto your mattress can be the most difficult part of making your bed. Luckily, this fitted sheet is not only comfortable, but also has all-around elastic and deep pockets that can easily fit thicker mattresses. For reference, the queen-size sheet fits mattresses that are up to 16 inches deep. Even better, there's a tag that indicates the top and bottom of the sheet.
Also worth noting is how easy it is to clean the sheet, since it's machine washable and dryer safe. The brand recommends washing it with warm water on a gentle cycle, and tumble drying it with a low setting. Another bonus: The sheet is designed to get softer after every wash.
The fitted sheet, which comes in 20 colors including sky blue and dark gray, is available in six sizes, from twin to California King. Pricing varies by size, but every size is currently marked down. One of the best deals is on the queen-size sheet, which is 32 percent off.
Nearly 11,000 Amazon customers have given the fitted sheet a five-star rating, calling out its "excellent quality." They rave that the "silky soft" sheet is "soft and comfortable and many shoppers compare it to the fitted sheets in nice hotels, saying it "feels so luxurious."
Customers also appreciate how easy it is to put on their mattress, thanks to its deep pockets that can even "accommodate a mattress pad." Plus, its "strong elastic" helps it stay in place.
If you're ready for a bedding upgrade, head to Amazon to pick up the California Design Den 400-thread count fitted sheet while it's still on sale.
