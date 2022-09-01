Even 'Sheet Snobs' Are Obsessed with These Cotton Sheets, and They're Up to 40% Off for Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend is upon us, and with it, some of the best deals of the season. Settle in with some time for online shopping, because there are amazing deals to be had in every category.

And those looking to upgrade their bedding at a steep discount are in luck: California Design Den has dropped prices on all of its 100 percent cotton, 400-thread count sheet sets, and these best-sellers are worth adding to the cart ASAP.

The sets each come with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and one pillowcase. You can also shop them in any size, from twin to California king, and a huge range of colors, including basics like bright white, as well as prints like coastal stripes. The full range is on sale now, with discounts up to 40 percent off some sizes and colors.

The sheets are comprised of a "luxurious" and soft 100 percent cotton that is sustainably made without any microplastics or harmful chemicals, according to the brand. The fabric is also great for airflow, keeping your body temperature comfortable through the night.

Not only are the colors striking, but the sheets are also 400-thread count and made with a sateen weave, providing that chic and stylish finish — as well as comfort and quality to last. And deep pockets on the fitted sheet mean the corners stay in place all night.

Shoppers are wild for these sheets, with over 45,700 leaving behind a five-star rating and continuing to make them a best-seller in Amazon bedding. Some reviewers compare the quality of this set with the luxury of Egyptian cotton sheets, with one noting, "These sheets feel so soft and smooth. I'm sooo happy I found them."

Another five-star reviewer who admitted they're a "sheet snob" said "I fell in love with them the first night I slept on them," and also added, "I actually can't believe they're not more expensive."

A third reviewer exclaimed "they age very well," which definitely makes the price even more worthwhile.

Take advantage of the Labor Day weekend sales and snag a California Design Den Cotton Sheet Set for up to 40 percent off.

