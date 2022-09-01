Even 'Sheet Snobs' Are Obsessed with These Cotton Sheets, and They're Up to 40% Off for Labor Day Weekend

“I fell in love with them the first night I slept on them”

By
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick

Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2022 10:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

California Design Den Softest 100% Cotton Sheets
Photo: Amazon

Labor Day weekend is upon us, and with it, some of the best deals of the season. Settle in with some time for online shopping, because there are amazing deals to be had in every category.

And those looking to upgrade their bedding at a steep discount are in luck: California Design Den has dropped prices on all of its 100 percent cotton, 400-thread count sheet sets, and these best-sellers are worth adding to the cart ASAP.

The sets each come with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and one pillowcase. You can also shop them in any size, from twin to California king, and a huge range of colors, including basics like bright white, as well as prints like coastal stripes. The full range is on sale now, with discounts up to 40 percent off some sizes and colors.

California Design Den Softest 100% Cotton Sheets
Amazon

Buy It! California Design Den 100% Cotton Sheet Set in Bright White, $35.99–$59.49 (orig. $59.99–$69.99); amazon.com

The sheets are comprised of a "luxurious" and soft 100 percent cotton that is sustainably made without any microplastics or harmful chemicals, according to the brand. The fabric is also great for airflow, keeping your body temperature comfortable through the night.

Not only are the colors striking, but the sheets are also 400-thread count and made with a sateen weave, providing that chic and stylish finish — as well as comfort and quality to last. And deep pockets on the fitted sheet mean the corners stay in place all night.

Shoppers are wild for these sheets, with over 45,700 leaving behind a five-star rating and continuing to make them a best-seller in Amazon bedding. Some reviewers compare the quality of this set with the luxury of Egyptian cotton sheets, with one noting, "These sheets feel so soft and smooth. I'm sooo happy I found them."

Another five-star reviewer who admitted they're a "sheet snob" said "I fell in love with them the first night I slept on them," and also added, "I actually can't believe they're not more expensive."

A third reviewer exclaimed "they age very well," which definitely makes the price even more worthwhile.

Take advantage of the Labor Day weekend sales and snag a California Design Den Cotton Sheet Set for up to 40 percent off.

California Design Den Softest 100% Cotton Sheets
Amazon

Buy It! California Design Den 100% Cotton Sheet Set in paisley, $33.29–$62.99 (orig. $53.41–$83.10); amazon.com

California Design Den Softest 100% Cotton Sheets
Amazon

Buy It! California Design Den 100% Cotton Sheet Set in lavender gray, $38.24–$63.74 (orig. $53.41–$74.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
California Design Den
Shoppers Say This Fitted Sheet with Nearly 11,000 Five-Star Ratings 'Feels So Luxurious,' and It's on Sale
Threadmill luxury sheets
Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with These Bed Sheets That Are 'Cool to the Touch'  — and They're on Sale
100% Bamboo Sheets Queen Size Luxury Hotel Sheet and Pillowcase Set
Shoppers Call These Cooling Bamboo Sheets 'Silky, Soft, and Comfortable' — and Amazon Just Put Them on Sale
True Luxury Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets
These 'Silky Smooth' Egyptian Cotton Sheets with 16,000 Five-Star Ratings Are on Major Sale at Amazon
Mayfair Linen Egyptian cotton sheets
Amazon Shoppers Want to Write a 'Love Letter' to These Top-Rated Sheets — and They're on Sale
Danjor Linens Full Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet
Amazon Is Giving Shoppers Just 24 Hours to Snag These Top-Rated Sheets for Up to 50% Off
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set
These Popular Bed Sheets with 228,000 Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale at Amazon All Week Long
American Soft Linen 3 Piece Towel Set
Upgrade Your Bathroom with Amazon's Best-Selling Bath Towel Set While It's on Sale
Soda Red Reno Cowboy Boots
Cowboy Boots Are Going to Be Everywhere This Season, and These Amazon Best-Sellers Are 63% Off/
California Design Den
These 'Crisp, Cool, and Silky Smooth' Sheets with 34,000 Five Stars Are on Sale Ahead of Labor Day Weekend
Thread-Count King Size Sheet Set
This Best-Selling Bedding Brand's Cooling Sheets and Silk Face Masks Are Up to 43% Off on Amazon
COZSINOOR Bed Pillows for Sleeping (2-Pack) Hotel Quality Luxury Down Alternative Plush Pillow
Shoppers Say These Fluffy Pillows 'Feel Like a Cloud' — and They're on Sale for Up to 58% Off
Premium Dark Grey Queen Sheets Set
Shoppers Are Buying This 'Quality' Sheet Set on Repeat — and It's on Sale for as Little as $17
Cali Thread Sheets Amazon
These Crisp and Cool Amazon Sheets With 29,000 Five-Star Ratings Are 40% Off This Memorial Day Weekend
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows
Shoppers Call These Amazon Best-Sellers the 'Goldilocks' of Pillows — and They're Nearly 50% Off
HOMEIDEAS Queen Size Bed Sheets
These Are the 'Softest Sheets Ever,' According to Amazon Shoppers — and They're as Little as $20