Amazon Shoppers Love the 'Crisp, Cool Feel' of These Bed Sheets — and They're on Sale Today

If you've determined that your bed sheets are looking a little worse for wear, it's time to invest in a set new. And while you could easily spend a decent chunk of change on new linen, you don't have to splurge to find quality bed sheets.

Right now, the California Design Den 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set is on sale at Amazon, and it's a shopper staple, racking up thousands of five-star ratings. The 400-thread count set is woven from 100 percent cotton, crafting sheets that are soft, cool, and comfortable to sleep on all year round. The set is complete with two standard pillowcases, one top sheet, and one bottom sheet with an all-around elastic band that can stretch to fit over even the deepest of mattresses.

Thanks to the durable material, the sheets won't wrinkle, pill, fade, or shrink over time. Plus, they're easy to clean: Just toss them in the washing machine and dry on a normal setting. Users can choose from a handful of solid colors, including light gray and blue peacock, all of which are available in sizes twin through split king.

Amazon

Buy It! California Design Den 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set in White, $37.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

These bed sheets have earned over 65,000 perfect ratings from Amazon reviewers, with many appreciating their "cool, crisp feel" and calling them their "favorite sheets." One user said, "We now have these sheets on all beds in our house, and they're phenomenal," while another shared: "They are super soft to the point where I don't want to get out of bed in the morning."

A third shopper put it simply, "These sheets are amazing." They also added that they're "so soft and comfortable," writing, "My husband even said they make him sleep better, [and the] only downfall is we don't want to get out of bed."

Head to Amazon to get the California Design Den 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set while it's on sale.

