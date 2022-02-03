Shoppers Call These Cooling Bamboo Sheets 'Silky, Soft, and Comfortable' — and Amazon Just Put Them on Sale
Whether you run hot while you sleep or turn up the heat during winter, breathable sheets are a must-have for a comfortable night's sleep. If your current sheets could use an upgrade, check out these popular bamboo sheets that are on sale right now.
The California Design Den bamboo sheets feature rayon fabric that's made from 100 percent bamboo fibers. Bamboo material is more breathable than cotton because it "tends to absorb moisture and humidity better due to dry wick properties," according to Dr. Purvi Parikh, allergist and immunologist with Allergy & Asthma Network, who previously spoke to PEOPLE when discussing bamboo cloth face masks.
But you'll want to wrap up in these sheets for more than just their cooling properties: they're also incredibly smooth and soft. Plus, they're machine washable, so caring for them is a breeze.
Available in six colors, the sheet sets come in sizes full to California King, and you can also get sets of standard and king size pillowcases. The sheet sets come with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. While pricing varies by set size, every one is marked down right now. The full and queen sizes are on sale in almost every color for $40.
Nearly 3,000 customers have given the sheets a five-star rating, saying they're lightweight and breathable. "These are cooler than my 100 percent cotton sheets," one shopper wrote. "They are also a little slick, so it makes it easy to turn over in bed to get comfy. "[The fitted sheet has] super deep pockets. I have a foam topper on my bed and there's still plenty of room. Here's a cool little fact: They put a tag [that reads] 'top/bottom' on the fitted sheet, so you know where to position it [and] you're not twirling it around trying to figure out which is the top. Genius."
Others claim the sheets have improved their sleep. "I have used my new sheets for over a week now and I'm in love with them!" another customer wrote. "They're so silky, soft, and comfortable. Now everyone in my family wants a set for their beds. After trying them out, I don't think I'll ever go back to using sheets made out of cotton. I do get a better rest at night, feel cooler during the nights, and sweat less than how I used to with my old cotton sheets."
If you want to cozy up in silky, breathable sheets, head to Amazon to pick up the California Design Den bamboo sheet set while it's up to 33 percent off. But fair warning from a reviewer: "You'll never want to get out of your bed."
- Hilary Duff Wears These Ultra Comfy Sneakers So Much, We've Officially Lost Count
- Shoppers Call These Cooling Bamboo Sheets 'Silky, Soft, and Comfortable' — and Amazon Just Put Them on Sale
- This 'Genius' Sink Topper Instantly Increases Counter Space in Small Bathrooms — and It's Under $30
- Paulina Porizkova Has Been Wearing These Sweatpants That Look Like Jeans for Nearly a Decade