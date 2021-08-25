The show, which will conclude in 2022 at the end of season 6, first premiered on Sept. 20, 2016

Caitlin Thompson's This Is Us House Is Up for Sale! Take a Look Inside the Spacious $2.2M Home

This Is Us house for sale

A piece of the This Is Us universe is up for grabs!

The house belonging to Caitlyn Thompson's character Madison Simons in NBC's drama, which will conclude after it's upcoming sixth season, hit the market this week.

The single-story Craftsman is located at 1357 N. Orange Grove Ave. in Los Angeles' historic Spaulding Square neighborhood. Originally built in 1920 and remodeled in 2000, the vine-covered dwelling sits on .17 acres of land and is surrounded by lush greenery on all sides.

This Is Us house for sale Credit: Joel Reis

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, represented by broker Trevor Wright of The Beverly Hills Estates, comes in at 1,817 square feet — for a price of $1,208 per square foot. The property includes a garage and a deck that leads to a backyard surrounded by shrubbery and a stone wall.

This Is Us house for sale Credit: Joel Reis

Inside the cozy residence, which was used to film This Is Us for more than four years, potential buyers will find fresh white walls, hardwood floors and crown molding accenting each room.

In the primary bedroom, a modern chandelier hangs from the vaulted ceiling. There's also a walk-in closet and French doors overlooking the patio.

This Is Us house for sale Credit: Joel Reis

The informal dining area has a wall of built-ins and another door to the outdoor living space. Next door, the kitchen features marble countertops and new stainless-steel appliances, including a wine fridge.

This Is Us house for sale Credit: Joel Reis

The light-filled living room, which connects to the more formal dining room, features a working fireplace. A laundry room, an office and a den fill out the floor plan.

This Is Us house for sale Credit: Joel Reis

This Is Us, which first premiered on NBC on Sept. 20, 2016, will end in 2022. A premiere date for the sixth and final season has yet to be announced.