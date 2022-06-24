Amazon Shoppers Say This Stick Vacuum 'Sucks Up Everything' — and It's on Sale Right Now
Amazon Prime Day may be a few weeks away, but the retailer is already dropping impressive deals ahead of the big online shopping day.
Right now, the home category is packed with discounts on must-have cleaning gadgets. And if you're still lugging out a bulky upright vacuum for everyday messes, consider snapping up the BuTure Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it's currently on sale.
Buy It! BuTure Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $159.99 with coupon (orig. $209.99); amazon.com
The vacuum has two cleaning modes and up to 30,000 pascals of suction power. That means it can easily suck up everything from dust and dirt to pet hair and crumbs. It comes with a stiff roller brush to tackle carpets and rugs as well as a soft roller brush to take on hard floors.
The stick vacuum is also super easy to maneuver. For one, it doesn't have an inconvenient cord to deal with. So you're free to clean your floors without being restricted to the nearest power outlet. The lightweight vacuum also has a flexible head, making it a breeze to reach corners and other tight spaces. You can even adjust the telescopic tube to a comfortable length for your height.
Another standout feature? The vacuum's LED headlights illuminate all the debris on your floors, which comes in handy when cleaning poorly lit areas. Plus, it has a five-stage filtration system — including a washable HEPA filter — that captures 99.99 percent of particles.
It also converts into a handheld vacuum for above-floor cleaning. A 2-in-1 brush and a crevice brush come with the vacuum, too, so you can clean upholstery, vents, and curtains.
Amazon shoppers have left glowing reviews for the "lightweight" vacuum, praising its "powerful suction." One customer who gave it a five-star rating wrote: "It's so easy to maneuver and sucks up everything on my carpet and tile floors."
Others call it "versatile," with one saying, "cleaning the baseboards and ceiling fans has never been easier."
Head to Amazon to snap up the BuTure Stick Vacuum Cleaner before the deal ends!
