This $400 Stick Vacuum That Makes Carpets 'Look New' Is Just $180 at Amazon

If you've determined that your current vacuum cleaner is not doing the job, we found a stellar option as a replacement.

Shop the $400 BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's just $180 at Amazon. The device can hit up to 33,000 pascals of suction power and is designed with three suction modes (eco, standard, and boost), capable of picking up all the dust, dirt, and debris scattered around the house. Just switch modes directly from the LED touch screen at the top of the handle, which also showcases battery life and filter maintenance. Once the vacuum is fully charged, it can run for up to 50 minutes.

The vacuum also comes with a handful of attachments, including a crevice tool and dusting brush. Just convert the vacuum into a handheld device, and you can get to work cleaning car interiors and in between couch cushions. The main brush head is outfitted with a fleet of LED lights, illuminating all the hidden dust you may have otherwise missed.

Buy It! BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $179.99 with coupon (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

Tons of Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with users noting that they can't say "enough good things" while others attest that it's "effective." One shopper said, "This is my favorite vacuum of all time, and I have had a few," while another said that it "pulls the dog hair right from the carpet and makes it look new."

A third shopper explained that they've purchased different vacuums over the years, writing, "I love my big and heavy corded Dyson for heavy-duty jobs, but for cordless vacuums, BuTure is my go-to brand." They appreciated that the vacuum is "lightweight" and "easy to handle," plus the attachments are "handy" for cleaning everything from drapery to sofas and mattresses.

Head to Amazon to get the BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's on sale.

