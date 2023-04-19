This $400 Stick Vacuum That Makes Carpets 'Look New' Is Just $180 at Amazon

“For cordless vacuums, BuTure is my go-to brand”

By Amy Schulman
Published on April 19, 2023 05:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

If you've determined that your current vacuum cleaner is not doing the job, we found a stellar option as a replacement.

Shop the $400 BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's just $180 at Amazon. The device can hit up to 33,000 pascals of suction power and is designed with three suction modes (eco, standard, and boost), capable of picking up all the dust, dirt, and debris scattered around the house. Just switch modes directly from the LED touch screen at the top of the handle, which also showcases battery life and filter maintenance. Once the vacuum is fully charged, it can run for up to 50 minutes.

The vacuum also comes with a handful of attachments, including a crevice tool and dusting brush. Just convert the vacuum into a handheld device, and you can get to work cleaning car interiors and in between couch cushions. The main brush head is outfitted with a fleet of LED lights, illuminating all the hidden dust you may have otherwise missed.

BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Buy It! BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $179.99 with coupon (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

Tons of Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with users noting that they can't say "enough good things" while others attest that it's "effective." One shopper said, "This is my favorite vacuum of all time, and I have had a few," while another said that it "pulls the dog hair right from the carpet and makes it look new."

A third shopper explained that they've purchased different vacuums over the years, writing, "I love my big and heavy corded Dyson for heavy-duty jobs, but for cordless vacuums, BuTure is my go-to brand." They appreciated that the vacuum is "lightweight" and "easy to handle," plus the attachments are "handy" for cleaning everything from drapery to sofas and mattresses.

Head to Amazon to get the BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's on sale.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Cute/Comfy Spring Clothes Under $50 TOUT
The 12 Best Deals on Cute and Comfortable Spring Fashion at Amazon Right Now — All Under $50
Cleaning Gel Tout
This $7 Putty-Like Cleaning Gel Snatches Dust and Debris from Cars, Keyboards, and Other 'Hard-to-Reach' Places
Target's Car Seat Trade-In + What to Buy With Your Discount Tout
Target Is Letting Parents Recycle Old Car Seats for Savings on Brand New Baby Gear — Here's How to Cash In
Related Articles
Cleaning Gel Tout
This $7 Putty-Like Cleaning Gel Snatches Dust and Debris from Cars, Keyboards, and Other 'Hard-to-Reach' Places
BLACK+DECKER Furbuster Handheld Vacuum Tout
We've Tested Tons of Vacuum Cleaners — and the Best Handheld Vacuum for Pet Hair Is on Sale for Under $100
ToLife Air Purifier Tout
This $200 Air Purifier That Shoppers Call Their 'Dream Machine' Is Just $43 at Amazon
Magnolia Sale (Collage Style) TOUT
Magnolia's Sitewide Sale Has Deals Starting at $16 — but Only for the Next 24 Hours
HOOMQING Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Sleeping Better with These Pillows That Stay 'Cool to the Touch,' and They're Just $20
Whitney Home Textile Cooling Sheet Set Tout
These 'Extremely Comfortable' Cooling Bed Sheets Are as Little as $24 at Amazon
Bedsure Hotel Luxury Sheets
These 'Shockingly Fabulous' Bed Sheets That Are 'Cooling and Comfy' Are as Little as $18 at Amazon
HYLEORY Queen Mattress Pad Quilted Fitted Mattress Protector Cooling Pillow Top Mattress Cover
This Mattress Topper That's Like 'Sleeping on a Cloud' Is Just $25 at Amazon
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This $500 Cordless Vacuum That Packs 'Powerful Suction' Is on Super Sale for $90 at Amazon
Best Deals This Month
The 101 Best Deals We Found at Amazon in April
Kitsure Dish Drying Rack -Multifunctional Dish Rack
Shoppers with 'Limited Counter Space' Love This Double-Decker Dish Drying Rack  — and It's 57% Off at Amazon
AMAZON TONS OF PATIO FURNITURE TOUT
Amazon Is Packed with Tons of Patio Furniture Discounts This Weekend — Including a Dining Set for $235 Less
PEGOVO Hand Held Vacuum Tout
This Handheld Vacuum That's 'Perfect for Quick Touch-Ups' Is 43% Off at Amazon
Outdoor Furniture Sale Tout
The 10 Best Outdoor Furniture Deals You Can Score Online Right Now — Up to 66% Off
Spring Decor Under $30 Tout
Amazon Is Packed with Spring Decor for a Home Refresh, and Our Favorite Finds Are Under $30
TICONN 4 Pack Extra Large Moving Bags
Storage Bags That Make Moving 'So Much Less of a Pain' Are on Sale for $6 Apiece at Amazon