It’s safe to safe that Busy Philipps is a little excited about the upcoming holidays.

The Busy Tonight host, 39, showed off the seriously festive seasonal decor covering every inch of her home on Instagram Stories — and she’s thanking Michaels for making her home so very jolly.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Her haul from the craft store includes a massive wreath, complete with red bows and shiny ornaments, that she put up over a foosball table.

Philipps also ran a red toy electric train around the feet of a giant nutcracker. “I’m beside myself,” she wrote.

RELATED: Merry and Bright! See How Celebrities Are Decking Their Halls for the Holidays

Busy Philipps' Instagram Busy Philipps/Instagram

Busy Philipps' Instagram Busy Philipps/Instagram

RELATED: Busy Philipps Takes Family on a Disney Cruise Adventure Again—See Inside Her Vacation

In one adorable post, a decked-out Christmas tree bares placards proclaiming “Merry Christmas” and a staircase is draped in swags of lit greenery. “This is amazing!!” Philipps gushed.

On her Instagram, the actress shared a zoomed-in view of the tree, in which two Elf on a Shelf dolls are hidden among the branches. “They’re BAAAACCCCCCKKKKKKK,” she captioned, referencing her favorite holiday sidekicks that help keep her daughters, Birdie Leigh, 10, and Cricket Pearl, 5, on Santa’s nice list.

Busy Philipps' Instagram Busy Philipps/Instagram

Busy Philipps' Instagram Busy Philipps/Instagram

Atop a piano, an array of Santa figurines fit in among her family’s photos with Santa Claus.

Busy Philipps' Instagram Busy Philipps/Instagram

Busy Philipps' Instagram Busy Philipps/Instagram

She showed off a house-shaped display just for seasonal figurines. “Barbara Philipps!” she wrote, calling out her mom. “Snobabies got their own house!”

Busy Philipps' Instagram Busy Philipps/Instagram

Busy Philipps' Instagram Busy Philipps/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Busy Philipps Doesn’t Agree with Mommy Wine Culture: ‘I’m the Best Mom When I’m Sober’

In a striped black-and-white sweater, Philipps gave an extra shout-out to Michaels: “I love you so much!” She threw in two red and two green hearts for good measure.

Busy Philipps' Instagram Busy Philipps/Instagram

Philipps was a bit unimpressed by the way her husband, Marc Silverstein, kicked off the holidays. “On the first night of Hanukkah, Marc Silverstein is eating a pork taco,” she wrote, adding an emoji rolling its eyes.

Busy Philipps' Instagram Busy Philipps/Instagram

Busy has previously teamed up with Michaels for a series of celebrity crafting competitions called The Make Off.

RELATED: Busy Philipps Dresses Up as Kim Kardashian for a Day — See Her Epic Transformation

In 2016, she faced off against Snoop Dogg in a tree decorating battle, put her wreath-beautifying skills to the test against Jason Biggs and competed against Benji and Joel Madden. Other worthy opponents included Clay Matthews, Rob Lowe, Melanie “Mel B” Brown and Lil Jon in 2017.