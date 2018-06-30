Busy Philipps Slams Delta Airlines for Rerouting Her Child on Separate Flight

Busy Philipps ran into some unexpected difficulty while traveling with her children.

On Friday, the actress, 39, voiced her outrage on social media after finding out that Delta Airlines had canceled and rerouted a flight, which would have put her 9-year-old daughter Birdie Leigh on a different plane that was flying to a different location.

“Hey @Delta! Thanks for cancelling my flight and then rerouting us and separating my MINOR child onto a different flight than mine and having a 2 HR call time wait! You are terrible!” she wrote on Twitter.

While responding to a fan, Philipps clarified that she was never actually separated from her child, as she did not let Birdie fly by herself.

“I would NEVER!!!!!!” she added.

The actress was also traveling with her daughter Cricket Pearl, 4.

Less than an hour later, a spokesperson for the airline issued an apology to Philipps on social media, writing, “Hello, Busy. My sincere apology, please do be assured that this does not represent the Delta Brand of customer service.”

“I really would like an opportunity, to do everything possible to help, please share with me in a direct message your ticket number or Confirmation Code from this travel,” they added in a separate message.

The Dawson’s Creek alum went into further detail about the incident on her Instagram Story, as she opened up about the “very rocky start” to their morning.

Philipps said she “got a text that our other flight was canceled and they had rerouted us and put us on different planes to different places” at 2:30 a.m. Philipps said she was scheduled to go to St. Paul, Minnesota, while “B was going to Detroit.”

“Thankfully, we found a flight that we could all get on at 2:30 in the morning,” she added.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a representative from Delta Airlines also apologized “for the inconvenience this caused Ms. Philipps,” adding that “Delta worked quickly to resolve the rebooking issue and coordinated directly with the customer to adjust their travel.”

The spokesperson also provided additional background information, explaining that the issue occurred because Philipps booked her child’s flights under two separate itineraries, which led to the flights being rebooked on alternative routes.

Delta Airlines has also refunded the unused portion of Philipps’ travel arrangements.