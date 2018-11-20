Busy Philipps Takes Family on a Disney Cruise Adventure Again—See Inside Her Vacation

Busy Philipps is back on a Disney Cruise ship, and of course, she’s live streaming the whole thing again.

The late-night host took to Instagram to document her return to the floating version of the happiest place on earth, first posting a photo of herself boarding the ship hand-in-hand with Mickey Mouse and her two daughters Birdie, 10, and Cricket, 5. (Her husband, Marc Silverstein, is also on the vacation.)

“It’s all happening. (AGAIN!)” Philipps captioned the photo, followed by three heart eye emojis and the hashtags #showusyourears and #disneycruiseline.

Then, Phillips began posting videos of the journey on her Instagram story, starting with her finding a bottle of tequila at the bar.

“Look at what we found on the Disney Cruise,” she said. “Oh, hi Casa Dragones. This is going to be a good time on the Disney Cruise.”

Once the ship set sail, Philipps said “byeee” to the shore and began outlining her plans for posting about her family getaway.

“It’s really pretty,” she said. “Also I hope I don’t get seasick this time. I got seasick last time.”

Philipps said this time, she asked the crew to give her free Wifi so she could post about her magical journey.

“So if you guys read my book or you followed me a year and a half ago, you know about my Disney cruise adventure, you know that I spent a billion dollars on the wifi,” she said. “I basically posted for seven days straight last time, and this time I asked if there was any way they would give me free wifi and they said yes, so don’t worry.”

Philipps’ first experience with her family on a Disney cruise took place in May 2017, where she wore Mickey ears, took a bunch of selfies, and shamelessly ordered a bunch of desserts off the kids menu. Most of her posts at the time included the hashtag “#ipaidforthis.” Although she admitted that she’s not above doing sponsored posts, it seems the star wanted her loyal followers to know that she happily footed the bill for her fun-filled adventure.

It seems her current trip is already off to a similar start as her last, as Philipps is already eating “too much sushi” and has already recommended that all adults order children’s desserts on board Disney cruises.

“Disney cruise tip: always ask them to bring you the kids’ dessert because it’s the best,” she said as she bit into a Mickey-shaped ice cream sandwich.

Of course, alongside their dinner that included a magician, Philipps and her husband have found plenty of “adult entertainment” on board—which includes plenty of alcohol.