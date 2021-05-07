Business Owner Ben and Erin Napier Helped on Home Town Takeover 'Overwhelmed’ by Support

During the HGTV series's premiere, the clothing boutique owner got emotional as she spoke about how the shop was “on the verge of closing” before the Napiers stepped in. Now her stock is nearly sold out

Ben and Erin Napier are changing lives in Wetumpka, Alabama.

On the premiere episode of their new series Home Town Takeover, which aired on Sunday, the couple traveled to the small town to help revitalize the community, which has fallen on hard times.

In the premiere, the HGTV stars helped renovate Tabatha Powe's clothing boutique, the Tappe 18, which was "on the verge of closing."

"You're always trying to figure out what's the next thing, what to do to bring people in and when that does not work you're like, where did I go wrong?" Tabatha said in the episode of her business struggles.

"The reason why I can't make my shop look the way that I want to, number one is because the money isn't there. There's no foot traffic and people aren't buying. There's no shoppers," she continued, growing tearful. "Small businesses like mine are the backbone of the community and when your business is not successful, it feels like I've failed my family, the people of the community."

Added her daughter Maddyson: "Just to see her struggle so hard at the store from the bills to selling clothes, it's hard for all of us to see because we know this was mom's dream ever since she was a child."

Fortunately, since the episode aired Tabatha's business has received a tremendous outpouring of support with items selling out from online orders!

In order to help Tabatha keep up with her orders, a number of other local business owners have also lent a helping hand.

"GUYS!!! LOOK! SERIOUSLY???!" Tabatha captioned one recent Facebook post, which showed her surrounded by orders about to be shipped out. "You are all so special!! You have no idea!! Your orders are being shipped out as we speak!!"

In an emotional video uploaded on her store's Facebook account on Monday, Tabatha said she was "overwhelmed" by the support from people all over the country.

"Oh my goodness, I'm so, so excited guys. I cannot." she said. "The love and support it means so much guys."

She added, "My store was on the verge of closing. Ben and Erin came to town and they gave it life."

Tabatha said she will "be forever grateful and thankful for what they've done in this city."

"From one family to another, we are eternally grateful for this life-changing experience! We are so overjoyed!" she wrote in another post, alongside a photograph of her family.

Throughout the six-episode special series, Ben and Erin will renovate and revitalize 12 local businesses and homes to help get the community back on its feet.

"We wanted to take all of the things we've learned in 12 years of historic revitalization here [in Laurel] and teach another small town," Erin, who is expecting her second baby girl in May, recently told PEOPLE.

"We wanted to say to the people of Wetumpka, 'You have carried this burden a long time. We're going to pick it up. We're going to run a few miles with it and really get you ahead, and then we're going to give it back to you,'" added Ben.